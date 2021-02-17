Fulton, MS. – Students and faculty at Itawamba Career and Technical Center joined others across the nation to celebrate SkillsUSA Week, Feb. 7-13, 2021. The annual celebration represents over 372,000 SkillsUSA members nationwide and promotes career and technical education (CTE). The week highlights the benefits of the SkillsUSA program in developing personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. It also provides schools with an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE helps prepare local students for college and high-wage, high-demand career fields. SkillsUSA Week annually highlights SkillsUSA members and promotes career and technical education throughout the country. SkillsUSA is one of nine U.S. career and technical student organizations (CTSOs).
The special activities held were: Monday – Recognition Day (Member and Advisor Recognition), Tuesday – Give Back Day (SkillsUSA members will help support ICTC National Technical Honor Society with their Pennies for Patients drive to help end blood born cancers.), Wednesday – Advocacy Day (Check out our FB page for a message from Marlee Mae Sheffield, President and Anthony Brown Vice President), Thursday – Thank you Thursday (SkillsUSA members will thank area ICTC/SkillsUSA supporters by mailing thank you cards expressing their gratitude.)
“The activities illustrated the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” said Carrie Grubbs, director of the school. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”
SkillsUSA Week activities nationwide included presentations to administrators, business leaders and legislators; community service events to benefit local charities and organizations; interviews with the news media; studentled events and campus outreach; and industry partnership development. SkillsUSA Week is held the second full week of February each year in conjunction with Career and Technical Education Month.
“SkillsUSA Week is a time to lift up our students, chapters, teachers and recognize business partners who bolster support for local programs that define student excellence,” says SkillsUSA’s executive director, Chelle Travis. “SkillsUSA is a talent pipeline that graduates 100,000 SkillsUSA students each year who strive to be career-ready on the first day of their job. SkillsUSA Week is one of our most important weeks of the year and a highlight for students.”
For more information or to help support SkillsUSA, please contact: Deana Patterson, Itawamba Career and Technical Center, Work-Based Learning Coordinator at 662-862-3137, dpatterson@itawambacountyschools.com.
About SkillsUSA
At the Itawamba Career and Technical Center, we currently have 27 students from IAHS, MHS, and TAC active in our SkillsUSA Chapter. Automotive Service Technology, Collision Repair, Digital Medial, Health Science, Welding, and Work-Based Learning programs. Our active advisors are Mr. Lee Brown (Automotive Service Technology), Mr. Jeremy Jones (Collision Repair), Mr. Logan Dodds (Construction Technology), Mr. Dusty Thompson (Welding), Mrs. Tamara Todd (Student Service Coordinator), and Mrs. Deana Patterson (Work-Based Learning Coordinator).
SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. This nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 370,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.