Itawamba Career and Technical Center hosted the first-ever ICTC SkillsUSA Chapter Competition on Friday, April 23rd. SkillsUSA members competed in Automotive Service Technology, Collision Repair, Health Science, Job Interview, and Welding. Competitors earned career-specific prizes and trophies valued at more than $750.00! We want to say a big thank you to Brown’s Automotive Solutions for providing our awesome trophies!
Automotive Service Technology members competed in two stations. SkillsUSA members Teagan Adams, Alonzo Holiman, Connor Moore, and Mason Prestage had 25 minutes at each station to complete various tasks. At Station I (preparing a vehicle for service) students had to complete a repair order and estimate. Competitors determined labor and supply costs, checked all fluids and noted corrections, checked tire pressures and wear, and identified various parts of the vehicle. At Station II (brakes) students performed a brake pad replacement, measured the rotor for thickness, found minimum rotor thickness, and torqued wheels to specifications. Teagan Adams earned 3rd place, Mason Prestage earned 2nd place, and Alonzo Holliman earned 1st place. We want to say a big thank you to Chip Prestage and C&P Auto Parts for helping to sponsor the Automotive Service Technology competition this year!
Collision Repair members competed in panel repair. SkillsUSA members Kailey Barber, Timothy Harris, Cameron Rauch, and Marlee Mae Sheffield identified dents in the provided panel. These competitors then were required to properly mix, apply, and sand body filler. Along with performing these skills, they were also judged on using proper safety techniques and cleaning. Once the repair was completed, the repair was judged for overall quality. Kailey Barber earned 3rd place, Marlee Mae Sheffield earned 2nd place, and Timothy Harris earned 3rd place. We want to say a big thank you to Tim Holcomb and Tupelo Autobody and Collision Repair for providing the panels for the students to repair during the competition!
Health Science members competed to palpate and chart a radial pulse on a graph. SkillsUSA members Chloe Hutcheson, Hannah Moore, Zayda Patterson, Hayley Smith were provided a full scenario including greeting the patient and identification. Competitors were required to correctly place the equipment (patient bed) in proper working height and position before performing the skill. Then they lowered the bedrail to provide easier access to the patient. Members then palpated a radial pulse for 60 seconds then verbalized the finding. The result had to be within +/- 4 as verified using a pulse-ox monitor. The finding was then charted on a graph using the results and scenario information. Members were required to follow PPE and full standard precautions. Zayda Patterson earned 3rd Place, Hayley Smith earned 2nd Place, and Hannah Moore earned 1st Place. The Health Science competition was sponsored by an area business and we are very thankful for their support!
Job Interview was open to all SkillsUSA members from all career areas. This competition was designed as a simulated real-world experience of a job interview. Teagan Adams, Anthony Brown, Timothy Harris, Zayda Patterson, Mason Prestage, and Marlee-Mae Sheffield came prepared in professional dress with a completed resume and black ink pen. The students completed a two-step competition process. First, they had to approach the “receptionist” with professionalism and then complete a job application within 30 minutes. Once completed they entered the interview phase. Competitors had to demonstrate professional behavior and confidence while answering 4 occupational-related interview questions. Anthony Brown earned 3rd place, Marlee-Mae Sheffield earned 2nd place, and Zayda Patterson earned 1 st place. Tupelo Trophies and Gifts helped to support this event and we want to thank them for their support this year!
Welding competitors performed welds in multiple positions that would simulate a real, on-the-job weld. Anthony Brown, Logan Robinson, and Luke Robison performed a flat-butt joint weld with a drag technique. The second weld pass was a vertical-up butt weld with a push technique. For the third weld pass, competitors had to run a vertical-up fillet weld. Judges observed each welding procedure. These included work set-up, safety practices, and clean-up. Each competitor was scored on technique (arc strike, arc length, and safety practices) and weld quality (penetration, gap, and appearance). Anthony Brown earned 3rd place, Logan Robinson earned 2 nd place, and Luke Robinson earned 1st place.
“The in-house competition gave students the opportunity to use the high-tech skills they have learned here at the ICTC to earn career-specific tools for their future,” said Carrie Grubbs, director of the school. “This competition also helped them to realize how their high-tech skills are a valuable asset to their future as they pursue their college and career goals.”
For more information or to help support SkillsUSA, please contact Deana Patterson, Itawamba Career and Technical Center, Work-Based Learning Coordinator at 662-862-3137, dpatterson@itawambacountyschools.com.
About SkillsUSA at the Itawamba Career and Technical Center, we currently have 27 students from IAHS, MHS, and TAC active in our SkillsUSA Chapter. Automotive Service Technology, Collision Repair, Digital Medial, Health Science, Welding, and Work-Based Learning programs. Our active advisors are Mr. Lee Brown (Automotive Service Technology), Mr. Jeremy Jones (Collision Repair), Mr. Logan Dodds (Construction Technology), Mr. Dusty Thompson (Welding), Mrs. Tamara Todd (Student Service Coordinator), and Mrs. Deana Patterson (Work-Based Learning Coordinator).
SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. This nonprofit partnership of students, instructors, and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 370,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools, and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics.
Local, state, and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.