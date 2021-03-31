Itawamba Christian Church

Itawamba Christian Church located at 305 W. Wiygul Street in Fulton is reaching out to offer support to those experiencing grief. They are one of 15,000 churches worldwide extending the GriefShare network.

Itawamba Christian Church is hosting a support group for those experiencing feelings of grief.

GriefShare is a weekly support group designed to aid and encourage those experiencing the overwhelming feelings of grief and anger that so many face after the loss of a loved one.

The GriefShare network extends to over 15,000 churches worldwide. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from grief.

Each member is provided with a workbook filled with journal prompts and exercises that reinforce the weekly content as well as access to online video seminars. Meetings are held every Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Itawamba Christian Church located at 305 W. Wiygul Street in Fulton.

Anyone interested in joining may register online at www.griefshare.org/groups/131381 or by phone at 662-862-9626.

