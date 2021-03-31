Itawamba Christian Church is hosting a support group for those experiencing feelings of grief.
GriefShare is a weekly support group designed to aid and encourage those experiencing the overwhelming feelings of grief and anger that so many face after the loss of a loved one.
The GriefShare network extends to over 15,000 churches worldwide. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from grief.
Each member is provided with a workbook filled with journal prompts and exercises that reinforce the weekly content as well as access to online video seminars. Meetings are held every Sunday evening at 6 p.m. at Itawamba Christian Church located at 305 W. Wiygul Street in Fulton.
Anyone interested in joining may register online at www.griefshare.org/groups/131381 or by phone at 662-862-9626.