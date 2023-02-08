The chronic absentee rate in the Itawamba County School District hit 20.55 percent in 2021-22 but is still below the state’s record high chronic absenteeism during the same period.
There were 128,275 Mississippi students chronically absent from school in 2021-22. That represents a state chronic absenteeism rate of 28%, which is the highest rate since the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) started reporting the rates in 2016.
In Itawamba, the district saw 729 of its 3,548 students chronically absent during that same period. The MDE defines chronic absenteeism as missing 10% or more of a school year, approximately 18 days a year or at least two days every month.
The Dorsey Attendance Center had 71 of its 254 students chronically absent at a rate of 27.95 percent. Of the 136 students that were enrolled at Fairview Attendance Center, 36 or 26.47 percent were chronically absent.
At Itawamba Agricultural High School, 182 of the 581 students were chronically absent, that’s a chronically absentee rate of 31.33 percent. The Itawamba Attendance Center has 1,194 students enrolled, 185 or 15.49 percent were chronically absent.
The Mantachie Attendance Center saw 202 or 18.77 percent of it’s 1,076 students chronically absent while the Tremont Attendance Center had 72 of its 353 students or 20.40 percent chronically absent.
The MDE plans to relaunch a statewide attendance awareness campaign in June to encourage regular school attendance. The campaign was first launched in 2018 to challenge students and school districts to strive to reduce individual absences to no more than five absences over the course of the school year. Mississippi’s campaign is part of a national movement to reduce chronic absenteeism.
The Mississippi Department of Education listed actions that districts and schools can take to address chronic absenteeism:
• Review statewide policies for virtual learning to be sure district policies align with state requirements. • Work with your school and districts data clerks to ensure accurate attendance data are entered.
• Encourage teachers and staff to make personal contact with families when students are absent. We know the power of personal relationships and how they foster a sense of belonging.
• Work with School Attendance Officers to identify and engage students who are at risk of becoming chronically absent.
• Review your health and safety protocols for minimizing the spread of infectious illnesses.