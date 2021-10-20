The state Auditor’s Office has charged a former Itawamba Community College administrator and a furniture business figure with fraud involving public money meant for job skills training.
Joseph Lowder, a former dean of economic and community services with ICC, was arraigned Monday morning before Circuit Court Judge John White and released on a $5,000 bond, according to his attorney.
Eureda “Edie” Washington, associated with furniture manufacturing company Chapter 3 Inc, turned herself over to authorities at the Itawamba County Jail on Monday morning. She was also released on bond, according to her attorney.
Both individuals have been indicted on separate fraud charges stemming from an investigation by State Auditor Shad White. Lowder was indicted during the most recent grand jury in Lee County. Washington was indicted over a year ago, with the indictment kept secret until now, her attorney said.
State workforce training money at root of Washington charges
Washington is alleged to have fraudulently obtained over $680,000 for a private company, Chapter 3 Inc., from the state-funded Workforce Enhancement Training program, which is intended to provide job training to private businesses through community colleges. Paperwork submitted to secure these payments allegedly contained discrepancies.
The auditor’s office says that Washington had previous experience applying for WET program money, as it’s typically called, and that she was paid a cut of the company’s award from the program.
Authorities allege that fraudulent activities involving Washington occurred from December 2017 to February 2019.
Though she was indicted last year, her attorney, Jason Herring, said she only learned of the charges on Friday.
"Ms Washington, through all of this, is somewhat dumfounded by the news of this," Herring said. "We emphatically maintain our innocence."
Jennifer and David Schock — owners of the Chapter 3 furniture company — have also been issued repayment demands by the auditor, but they have not been criminally charged.
Lowder charged with 'double-billing' scheme involving ICC workforce training payments
Lowder faces charges involving claims that he produced fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000, according to the auditor.
According to a demand letter, this double-billing scheme allegedly involved reimbursements to ICC from the Community College Board over job training hours for which the college also received payments from private companies.
Authorities claim these payments occurred from December 2019 to June 2020.
Lowder was the economic and community services dean at ICC from June 2016 until July 2021, after holding the title director of workforce training and development for eight months before that, according to his page on professional social networking site LinkedIn.
Belmont-based attorney and state legislator Daniel Sparks is representing Lowder. Sparks told the Daily Journal that his client maintains that he "operated properly" while he was employed by the college.
"The actual allegations, while genuinely and generally listed in the indictment, certainly will be supplemented by much discovery from the state," Sparks said. "We await those specifics from the state."
The auditor has demanded that both Washington and Lowder repay money, as well as investigative costs.
Sparks said that he and Lowder have 30 days to respond to the demand letter, and they are currently reviewing the contents and merits of the letter.
Though Lowder and Washington have both been charged with fraud over alleged payments involving state workforce training money, auditor's office spokesman Logan Reeves said no allegation of a criminal conspiracy linking the two cases has been brought.
ICC hit with repayment demands, 'looks forward to its day in court'
As part of its investigation into this alleged scheme, the auditor is also demanding that ICC repay $1.4 million over allegations that the college paid WET funds with sufficient documentation.
They underlying basis of this repayment demand involves the double-billing scheme as well as additional payments involving Southern Motion, a Pontotoc-based furniture manufacturing.
ICC leadership said no wrongdoing has occurred, adding that the educational institution has fully cooperated with the auditor’s office during the course of its investigation.
The college has also retained former United States Attorney Mike Hurst, now of the Phelps Dunbar law firm, to conduct an internal investigation into the auditor’s allegations.
“Based upon that internal investigation, the College strongly denies any and all allegations of illegal or improper activity by the institution or its current or former employees,” an ICC spokesman said in a statement.
The ICC statement further said that the school “looks forward to its day in court in order for the truth to be told, these unfounded allegations be rejected by a jury of its peers, and be exonerated of all charges.”
State Auditor Shad White urges lawmakers to review spending in Mississippi's workforce training programs
In announcing the allegations brought by his office, White called for stronger scrutiny of Mississippi’s sprawling portfolio of job training programs.
“I’m thankful for investigators’ work which put a stop to this improper workforce training spending,” said White in a written statement. “Now is the time for policymakers to acknowledge there are not enough fraud-prevention safeguards in place in our workforce training program. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent on this every year. We need to be sure the money is being used appropriately.”
These allegations of wrongdoing linked to the state’s workforce development spending comes even as lawmakers have repeatedly tried to impose centralized oversight over the state’s extensive but disorganized spending on worker training.
The WET program sees about $20 million to $25 million in revenue from the unemployment insurance tax on businesses transferred to community colleges for jobs training. Until July of this year, the Community College Board largely controlled that money. The newly-created Office of Workforce Development – or Accelerate Mississippi – how has oversight of that money, though the community colleges still play a role in the training programs funded with WET money.
William Moore contributed to this report.