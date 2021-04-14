Itawamba Community College’s Concert Bands will perform Apr. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
Area students participating include; Megan Basden, Cora Beth Brown, Preston Cox, Brandon Harris, Autumn McGuire, all of Fulton; Jonathan Dobbs, Aubrey Parker, both of Mantachie; Justin Sykes, Cheyanne Cassler, both of Marietta; Charlotte Williams of Mooreville; Tobiasha Coker, Jatilyn Kidd, Katlyn Raley, Sam Rowell, Kylie Seymore, all of Nettleton; Mattee Berry, Zion Cooper, both of Russellville, Ala.; Savannah Beck, Eli Hathcote, Kyra Kirk, all of Smithville; and Jasmine Gilliard of Tremont.
Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.