The 2023 state Legislature voted to send more than $56 million to Northeast Mississippi for capital projects and several million dollars of that is coming to Itawamba County. Itawamba County, Fulton, Itawamba Community College, Mantachie and Tremont are slated to get $4,338,000 to help fund several projects around the county.
A big chunk of that, $1.5 million, will go toward repairing and remodeling the Itawamba County Courthouse located in downtown Fulton.
The county will also get $150,000 for volunteer fire departments in the county and $40,000 for RCDC facility repairs and renovations.
The Legislature is providing Fulton with $250,000 for costs associated with repurposing of the building the city acquired for the new City Hall. The total cost of the new City Hall project is is expected to be $955,325. In addition to this year’s funding, Fulton was also awarded money from the Legislature in 2022 and work has already begun at the location at 101 W. Wiygul St.
"We were awarded the money through (state representative) Donnie Bell's hard work during the legislative period of 2022," Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said previously. "(The money) is not coming from the fair citizens of Fulton."
Fulton is also getting $500,000 to aid in street repairs and the remodeling of the current City Hall.
Tremont is getting $150,000 for the improvement and operation of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center and $150,000 for repairing and remodeling City Hall. Mantachie will get $148,000 for infrastructure improvements to the Fawn Grove Industrial Park.
The Legislature also directed $1.5 million to Itawamba Community College for capital construction related to the Health Sciences Program.
