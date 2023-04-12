The 2023 state Legislature voted to send more than $56 million to Northeast Mississippi for capital projects and several million dollars of that is coming to Itawamba County. Itawamba County, Fulton, Itawamba Community College, Mantachie and Tremont are slated to get $4,338,000 to help fund several projects around the county.

