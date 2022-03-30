It's odd to cover three separate high school baseball teams and hear basically the same words from all three head coaches.
"We have a lot of inexperience."
But to the coaches' credit, they're not wrong. The Itawamba AHS, Mantachie and Tremont baseball clubs all are experiencing growing pains to one degree or another.
IAHS has eight upperclassmen on its roster – three seniors and five juniors – but according to head coach Steve Kerr, his older players don't all have the experience one might expect to match their age.
"We've had seven freshmen that have seen varsity playing time so far this year," Kerr said, "and four sophomores-to-seniors that didn't get any varsity time last year that are getting time this year."
Mantachie coach B.J. Cox finds himself in a similar situation. The Mustangs have two seniors, three juniors and four sophomores on the varsity squad. The 17 total 8th and 9th graders on the team far outnumber the more experienced players.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys for sure,” Cox said. "Our lineup changes every week."
Finally, there's Tremont, which has the least experienced roster of the three schools. First-year head coach Daniel Aday's 16-man roster has three seniors, one junior, three sophomores, and two freshmen. The other seven players are 7th or 8th graders, with several filling regular starting roles for the Eagles.
"You have no idea how young we are," Aday said. "A couple 8th graders, a couple 7th graders have been getting constant playing time."
But having youthful, untested rosters does have its benefits. Many of the young players for the three squads are getting invaluable playing time now which will benefit them, and their teams by extension, in the seasons to come.
Freshman Cooper Waddle highlights IAHS's young talent, serving as the team's ace on the mound, leading off at the plate and playing outfield when he's not pitching. Freshman southpaw Dylan Walters and sophomore Colton Basden are each regular contributors on the mound as well, with Walters also playing some right field and center.
As of this writing, IAHS is 4-7 on the season with a 2-2 Region 1-4A record. Getting players to see beyond the immediate wins and losses can be a tall order when dealing with high school players most interested in the here and now. But Coach Kerr is striving to help his players, experienced or not, see the bigger picture – a crucial pursuit when it comes to keeping those young players around and invested year to year.
"Playing baseball is hard. Mentally, it's tough," Kerr said. "You fail so many times compared to your successes, and to play baseball you have to really love the game and be mentally tough. I believe because of the failure-to-success rate, if you stick it out, it will better prepare you for life after high school."
Mantachie (5-7, 1-1 in Region 1-3A) also has several underclassmen starting regularly. Sophomores Greg Raper and Bryson Ford are regulars in the lineup. Ford has seen the mound as a starter this season, while Raper contributes as a reliever, in the infield and as a consistent bat in the Mustangs' lineup. Freshman Bentley Dill has also taken the mound in relief for Mantachie.
Some Mantachie eighth graders are getting valuable varsity playing time as well. Hudson Trulove sets up shop behind the plate for the Mustangs, and while Evan Summers hasn't quite come into his own at the plate as the team's designated hitter, he leads the team in walks and Cox expects him to grow into the role.
"(Summers) is not hitting the ball well, but he doesn't strike out," Cox said. "I think his on-base percentage is above .400. He's taking walks and he's patient at the plate."
Fortunately for the Mustangs, the young players seeing the field with the varsity squad are the ones who are up to the task of playing at a high level.
"Most of (the young ones) are playing JV right now," Cox said. "The ones that are out there (playing varsity) have got the confidence to do it. The others just aren’t quite ready. But the JV is playing well."
Coach Aday's Tremont squad, on the other hand, doesn't have the same luxury, with plenty of inexperienced players being tossed into the proverbial deep end out of necessity in the 2022 season.
As a result, the Eagles started the season 0-11, including a pair of Region 2-1A losses to Tupelo Christian. Aday credits some of his young players – sophomores Ryker Thomas and Jonah Lynch and freshman Andrew Curtis – for keeping the rest of the team motivated through a rough season.
"These guys (Thomas, Lynch, Curtis) are starting to become more vocal in what we do," he said. "They're grinding as hard as anyone on the team, so they're leading by example. They've shown improvement due to their work ethic, and I feel like it's starting to trickle down to the younger guys in a positive way."
Putting in the work paid off Saturday, when Tremont notched its first win of the season, a 17-6 drubbing of Blue Mountain. The Eagles dropped their second game of the day against New Site 11-1, but Aday said breaking into the win column has given his players renewed motivation for the rest of the season.
"It's nice to get that 600-pound gorilla off our backs," Aday said. "The guys had fun (Saturday) and competed their butts off against New Site the next game. It gave us a lot of positive momentum going into division play."
In addition to Thomas, Lynch and Curtis stepping up as leaders, several JV-age players have played major roles for the varsity team. Eighth graders Cole Yielding and Caleb Neal are regulars in the starting lineup, and 7th graders Ryan Marks, Nathan Crenshaw and Casey Myers have also seen substantial playing time due to injuries.
With young players seeing the field by necessity now, the stage is set for IAHS, Mantachie and Tremont to turn their scattered successes this season into more consistent tallies in the win column a few years down the road.
Coach Aday may have summed it up best for all three of the county's teams.
"Our young guys are getting experience," he said. "We're young, we're going to take our lumps, but we've got a lot of room for growth."