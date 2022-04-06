“It just affects different people in different ways.”
Shelia Summerford was referring to the physiological effects of COVID-19 with that statement. But the same has certainly been true for how the virus has affected people in different fields and walks of life.
As one might expect, the coronavirus has had quite the impact on Summerford’s own line of work as coroner for Itawamba County. Over the course of the pandemic, Summerford has run the gamut of COVID deaths, from those who died as a direct result of health complications from the virus to those whose existing conditions were worsened by the virus.
“You could be perfectly healthy. It’s just how it hits you,” Summerford said. “Some people can handle it fine, don’t bother them at all, and some people just got it and they’re gone.”
She holds COVID responsible in part for a busy 2021 at the coroner’s office. Usually, 175 would represent an average year for death pronouncements by the county’s coroner. In 2021, the number was 214.
“Last year was a record year, the biggest number we’ve ever had,” she said. “I can’t say that they’re all due to the coronavirus. There’s a lot that contributes to that. I’ve only pronounced 16 or 17 that I’ve actually had to suit up for. I have had other ones that had underlying conditions with a secondary cause as COVID, but they may die of something else.”
The nuance of cause of death has been a source of controversy since the first confirms cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. in January 2020, followed shortly thereafter by the first deaths attributed to the virus in early February 2020. The coronavirus often exacerbates underlying health conditions, contributing the death without being the primary cause. In other cases, however, the virus itself causes severe symptoms that can cause hospitalization and even death. But even in those cases, the conditions the virus causes are recorded as the official cause of death rather than the virus itself.
“We can’t list COVID-19 as the primary thing,” Summerford said. “We have to do upper respiratory distress, pneumonia or whatever ‘due to onset of COVID-19,’ or ‘as a result of COVID-19.’”
