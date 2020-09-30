For the first time since the onset of the novel coronavirus, all entrances to the Itawamba County Courthouse are open again.
During their Sept. 22 regular meeting the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen all entryways into the building.
In March, county government offices were closed to the public in response to federal and state recommendations concerning COVID-19. Officials continued to work throughout the closure via online transactions.
Limited access through the south entrance was opened in July with mandatory temperature checks and required face masks.
Board President Eric “Tiny” Hughes said although the building is open, as long as the state remains under the governor’s executive order, face masks and social distancing guidelines should be followed.
“We just ask that folks respect that,” Hughes said.
The board elected to leave the signs stating the phone numbers to the government offices on the sidewalks to the entrances.