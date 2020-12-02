The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors approved a new pay schedule for all county workers this week at the behest of Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson.
Dickinson approached the board on Monday, Nov. 17 to request that he be allowed to swap his department over to a 28 day work schedule. This change will give some much needed relief in the Sheriff’s budget.
“If we go bi-weekly, there will be no comp time until they hit 86 hours. As of right now, deputies are getting comp time that they aren’t even applying for,” Dickinson told the board.
In order to avoid having multiple payrolls every month (which could necessitate outsourcing payroll duties to an outside company) the board voted to move all county workers, including elected officials, to a bi-weekly pay schedule.
Employees are currently getting paid on the first and fifteenth of the month.
These changes will take place in the new year, Jan. 2021.