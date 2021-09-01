Editor’s note: Jacob Payne is engaged to the author’s daughter.
“I am thankful,” Dorsey resident and heart transplant recipient Jacob Payne said.
Payne received his Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical Center (UAB) last week. The third dose was recently approved by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for those with compromised immune systems like Payne. In the last two weeks, over 100 immunocompromised patients have taken the step according to WBRC Birmingham News.
Payne said he listened to the advice of his doctors and has had no side effects to speak of since taking the booster.
“Taking the vaccine was my choice, not something they forced on me, but something my doctors did highly recommend,” he said of his protection against the ongoing COVID-19 virus. “
It was, after all, a virus that left Payne in need of a new heart.
In mid-2018, the Tremont native was living an active and healthy life. He was only 33-years-old at the time enjoying riding four-wheelers, fishing, and boating. The weekend before falling ill, he was water skiing with family and friends.
Within a few short days, he began to feel congested and weak. He chalked it up as a summer cold, but as the days progressed his condition began to worsen drastically. Payne left his job at Sunshine Mills and drove directly to Red Bay Hospital. The Emergency Room doctor determined he needed the immediate attention of a cardiologist and he was transported via ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center.
“I couldn’t catch my breath or stop coughing, it just felt like my heart was racing and a lot of weight on my chest,” he said in a February 2019 interview. “I knew something was bad wrong.”
Doctors concluded that Payne’s heart had been attacked by a virus. He was transferred to UAB where he was diagnosed with Viral Myocarditis and doctors told Payne his heart needed immediate help for him to live.
In July 2018, a surgically implanted Left Ventricular Assist Device was placed just below his heart. One end was attached to the left ventricle, the chamber of the heart that pumps blood out into the body. The other end was attached to the aorta. Blood flowed from the heart into the pump and would buy Payne the necessary time until a donor’s heart became available. Six months after his LVAD surgery, he was added to the heart transplant list.
But Payne’s chances at receiving a heart as soon as most were slim. With an O-positive blood type, he could only receive an O-positive heart. Although the blood type is a universal donor, (can be given to anyone), it is not a universal organ recipient.
He was already over a year into the transplant wait, and the chances seemed to get even slimmer when the pandemic hit. Payne took the doctor’s advice and took the initial vaccine.
“I took the first vaccinations at my regular doctor’s visits at UAB and had no issues with it,” he said.
With all that was going on, Payne said the chance of getting a new heart seemed low.
Then the impossible suddenly became possible.
On May 24, 2020, while cooking out for Memorial Day, Payne’s phone rang and the voice on the end of the line said, “Mr. Payne, we need you in Birmingham immediately. We have a heart.”
“I never thought it would happen,” Payne said. “We were in the middle of COVID and it just seemed impossible.”
On May 25, 2020, Payne underwent day-long surgery to remove his heart and the LVAD device and replace them with a donor’s heart. He would spend the next few weeks recovering at UAB followed by six weeks living in a hotel near the hospital. With the pandemic in full swing, he could receive only one visitor on a limited basis.
“It was tough on all of us not being able to be with him throughout the ordeal,” Payne’s fiance Chassidy Smith said. “There has been a lot of waiting in the parking lot during this pandemic.”
Payne was overjoyed when he finally made it home on July 9, 2020. He returned to his job at Sunshine Mills in September that year. For the first year, he had monthly checkups. He is now scheduled for heart caths and testing every three months. He will remain on anti-rejection medications for the rest of his life. He hopes the Pfizer booster will help protect him against the ongoing pandemic.
“I have so much to be thankful for and I want to do my best to protect it,” he said.
If approved, the public will have the opportunity to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster eight months after the date of their second vaccine.
“The immunity [for those who are fully vaccinated] will last up to twelve months,” stated Dr. Michael Saag with UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases in a recent interview. “By getting a booster at eight months you stay ahead of the curve.”
When it comes to COVID-19, Payne uses caution and listens to the advice of his doctor’s.
“UAB has awesome doctors. They have taken the vaccines themselves and they believe in it, especially with all they have seen with COVID,” Payne said. “If they are confident in it, then I am.”