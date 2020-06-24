It may be a month late, but members of Itawamba County’s Class of 2020 will finally have their graduation ceremonies, this week.
Itawamba Agricultural High School will host its graduation ceremony this Thursday, June, 25, inside the IAHS Football Stadium. Mantachie will host its ceremony on Friday on their football field. Tremont will host its ceremony on Saturday inside the school’s gym. That ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on the baseball field, but the location was later changed.
All three ceremonies will begin at 8 p.m.
Ceremonies for all three area high schools will largely follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including placement inside each schools’ football stadium … or in Tremont’s case, gymnasium … in accordance to social distancing recommendations. Graduates will be limited to six guests each to limit the crowd size.
According to Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul, he and staff members of Itawamba Agricultural High School, the largest of the county’s three schools, measured the stadium at IAHS to determine the number of guests that could be accommodated while still maintaining the CDC’s recommended safe distance of 6 feet.
Attendees will be seated every other row, while also being spaced 6 feet apart from side-to-side. Graduates will also be arranged on the fields of their respective schools following similar guidelines.
Family members will be required to sit in the same section. While masks won’t be required, they are recommended.
School district officials have also set alternative dates for each ceremony – July 16, 17, and 18 – in case of rain.
In May, the school district hosted small graduation ceremonies for a handful of students entering the military.