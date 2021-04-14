Local leaders in Itawamba County are preparing for a surge in funding.
Congress passed a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March which aims to provide relief to state and local governments from funds lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the $6 billion allocated to the state of Mississippi, over $4.5 million is earmarked for Itawamba County. The City of Fulton will collect $900,000, while $250,000 will go to Mantachie and $100,000 to Tremont.
No regulations have been established yet as to how the money can or should be spent, nor has a date been established for receipt of the funds.
“We don’t know anything yet,” Itawamba County Supervisor Gary Franks told The Times. “We’ve had a Zoom meeting with Bennie Thompson and Cyndi Hyde Smith and they don’t even know yet about what the guidelines will be on how the money can be spent.”
In a recent meeting of the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors, Franks stressed to his fellow board members on more than one occasion the importance of having a plan to ensure this money is used in a way that provides the greatest positive impact to Itawamba County.
Franks also said he expects to be required to submit a plan detailing exactly how the money will be spent in order to receive the funds.
“We will hold a workshop for ideas like we do with budgets,” Franks explained.
While many of the details are yet to be determined, according to Franks, once the plan has been submitted and funds received, state and local governments will have three years to spend their share.
In total, $577 million is headed to Mississippi counties, $258 million for smaller cities, and $97 million for larger cities.
Additionally, Mississippi will be receiving $1.6 billion to assist local school districts with COVID-19 related issues. The largest portion, $1.8 billion, will go to the Mississippi Legislature to be used for extra expenditures caused by COVID-19.
These funds may be used to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and address its economic effects, provide premium pay to essential employees or grants to their employers, provide government services affected by a revenue reduction resulting from COVID-19, or in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. State and local governments cannot use the funds towards pensions or to offset revenue resulting from a tax cut enacted since March 3, 2021. State and local governments could transfer funds to private nonprofit groups, public benefit corporations involved in passenger or cargo transportation, and special-purpose units of state or local governments.