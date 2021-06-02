It will be Magic Mr. Nick for Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library’s first in-person event since COVID-19 brought them to a halt in 2020. This year’s national theme is Tails and Tales for the summer reading program.
The events will be held every Thursday throughout the summer beginning Thursday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Fulton Grammar School.
Other scheduled programs include:
• Storyteller Rebecca Jernigan, Thursday, June 10, at 2 p.m in Fulton’s Playgarden Park
• Singing Weatherman Stormin’ Bob Swanson, Thursday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Fulton Grammar School
• Live Animal Educational Program with Animal TalesThursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Fulton Grammar School
All programs will also be available LIVE virtually through the library’s Facebook page.