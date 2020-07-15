Itawamba County remains 10th in the state for online self-registration for Census 2020.
The county has an overall response rate of 60.5%. Mississippi’s response rate now stands at 57%.
Mantachie still leads the county with 63.2%, followed by Fulton at 56.6% and Tremont with 43.9%.
Census data determines how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, and other critical programs and services for the next decade. It isn’t hyperbolic to say the information collected during the Census will shape Itawamba County’s future.
Itawamba County Census Committee Member Vaunita Martin said the numbers are impressive, but the county needs everyone to be counted.
“We are proud to be recognized as one of the top responders for the Census in the state,” she said. “We still have a ways to go to have everyone counted.”
Along with federal funding, the results also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and how congressional and state legislative districts are drawn.
The Census has been a critical component of the United States since the authorship of the Constitution. Article 1, Section 2, mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The 2020 Census will be the 24th time that the country has been counted since 1790.
“We encourage everyone to respond by mail or by online at census.gov to ensure Itawamba is fully counted,” Martin said.
Census Bureau notifications began arriving in local mailboxes between March 12-20. The Census ID found on the letter or questionnaire can be used to self-register online. All Census IDs are 12 characters long using both letters and numbers.
Even if a household has yet to receive either a notice or questionnaire in the mail, registration for the Census can still be done online by visiting the online form and selecting “Start Questionnaire.” Below the ID field, click the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
In their July 8 press release, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will begin following up in selected areas in six states with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
The majority of census offices across the country will begin follow-up work on Aug. 11 with all offices concluding work no later than Oct. 31.