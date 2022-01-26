FULTON, Miss. (January 20, 2022) — On March 28-April 1, the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) will conduct a Roadmap Resource Team Visit for Itawamba County, Miss. This service is provided by MMSA to newly designated Mississippi Main Street communities.
The purpose of the Roadmap Resource Team Visit is to provide Itawamba Main Street with a strategic framework or "roadmap" with prioritized recommendations and specific implementation tactics for the next three to five years as the organization guides the downtown revitalization activities for the communities of Fulton, Mantachie, and Tremont.
The public is invited to attend a community visioning session in each of the communities in Itawamba County: Fulton on Monday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the City of Fulton's Board Room; Tremont on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Tammy Wynette Legacy Park; and Mantachie on Wednesday, March 30 at 5:00 p.m. at Mantachie Town Hall. The community visioning sessions will be interactive, and community members are encouraged to give input to help shape the vision for each of the community's downtown areas.
“The City of Fulton is thrilled to be working with the Mississippi Main Street Association on bettering Fulton and the lives of those who live here," said Emily Quinn, Mayor of Fulton. "We are excited about the strong potential for economic growth and having Fulton a destination instead of a town you pass through to get from point A to point B. I envision big things and a bright future for Fulton!”
“Our partnership with ICDC, Mississippi Main Street, and the team of professionals will help bring growth, beauty, and a more welcoming spirit for our small town that has big dreams!” said Robert Don Whitehead, Mayor of Tremont.
“Mantachie is excited to build on the success we have to today. We are preparing for the future by creating a strategic plan that will take us into the next phase of growth," said Matt Fennell, Mayor of Mantachie. "We look forward to our partnerships with our businesses, our team of professionals, and most of all with our citizens to develop a vision to last for the generations to come.”
All community members are invited to attend a Community Reception and the final Community Presentation on Friday, April 1 at at the Itawamba Community College Student Services Building in the Banquet Room. The reception will be held at 11 a.m. followed by the presentation at 11:30 a.m. that will include general observations and recommendations by the Roadmap Resource Team.
“We have been working hard over the last seven years to build a firm foundation upon which to grow our county," said Vaunita Martin, Executive Director of Itawamba Main Street. "All of our municipalities working together to complete the Main Street Designated Community status will take us to the next level in development opportunities. This will create a synergy for more business, residential, and tourism growth. We want everyone to be a part of developing a vision for Itawamba’s future."
The Roadmap Resource Team is comprised of individuals with expertise in a wide range of downtown revitalization experiences. The visit will be comprehensive, and the team's investigation, observations, recommendations, and presentation will follow the Main Street Approach™ to downtown revitalization.
The team will provide recommendations for the community based on information gathered through a review of prior planning documents, an online survey distributed to the community prior to the visit, a community tour, interviews and input sessions, and facilitated community visioning sessions in each of the communities.
The team will send a final report to Itawamba Main Street following the Roadmap Resource Team Visit that will contain all of the recommendations from the community presentation.
"The MMSA Roadmap Resource Team looks forward to working with the communities in Itawamba County to develop a plan for Itawamba Main Street that will lead to economic growth and vitality in the three downtown areas which will benefit the entire county," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator.
Team Members include: Thomas Gregory, MMSA; Jennifer Lay, MMSA; Rachael Carter, MSU Extension; Randy Wilson, Community Design Solutions; Andy Kalback, Kalback Design Studio; and Ben Muldrow, Arnett Muldrow and Associates.