Officials have reported two Itawamba County roads are closed Wednesday morning after flash flooding caused a complete washout.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President Bill Sheffield told The Times both Graham Road and Scott Senter Road near the Fairview Community have been completely blown out by rushing floodwaters.
“Both of these roadways will require extensive repairs and will be closed until it can be done,” Sheffield said.
Compounding the problem is trees toppling into roadways creating dangerous driving conditions for travelers.
“The ground surface is soft and the trees are waterlogged causing them to topple easily and block roadways,” Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said. “We are asking folks to drive with extreme caution.”
Several inches of rainfall in recent days not only caused road closures but also led to several creeks breaching their banks and extending floodwaters into multiple acres of farmland.
Itawamba County remained under a flash flood warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning issued by the National Weather Service in Memphis. Rainfall is expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday.