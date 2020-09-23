Itawamba County is approaching the 800 mark in confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly double the number reported one month ago.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), which tracks cases of coronavirus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County’s 770 cases on Monday. The information is published on the agency’s website daily.
Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March and its first death in mid-April. The county crested 100 cases in mid-June.
Of the locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, 81 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long-term care facilities, which is tracked separately by MDH. Of the county’s 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 16 were inside long-term health care facilities.
Reporting by MSDH now includes weekly reports of staff and student cases. During the week of Sept. 7 – Sept. 11, Itawamba County School District (ICSD) reported two new COVID-19 positive cases among teachers and staff and seven new cases among students. Since school began there have been eight teachers across the district testing positive and 47 students.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers, and staff, the number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with the virus in the same group within 14 days.
According to MSDH, the district currently has 133 students in quarantine.
Itawamba County currently ranks fifth in the state’s highest weekly case count, and by weekly incidence (cases proportional to population). The county has ranked number two in late August.
Case counts are based on the date of testing, not the date the test result was reported, and include only those cases where the date of testing is known according to MSDH’s website.
They rank counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population).
As of Sept. 20, statewide combined testing stands at 786,975 total test. That number includes commercial laboratories, hospital labs, and testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.
The state’s total number of positive cases is 93,556 with 2,810 deaths.
On Monday, Sept. 21, there were 192 new cases statewide. The total number of presumed recoveries stands at 85,327.