Fourth grade teacher Kayla Jackson at Itawamba Attendance Center works on her students' reading abilities Monday morning. For the first time in its history, the Itawamba County School District has earned a coveted 'A' rating on the state department of education's annual accountability grades.
Thomas Wells I Daily Journal
Students give the thumbs up when are on the right page before they all start reading their book aloud as part of their English class at Itawamba Attendance Center Monday.
Thomas Wells I Daily Journal
Itawamba Attendance Center fourth grade English teacher Kayla Jackson has her students pick up their books before they start working on their reading skills.
Thomas Wells I Daily Journal
An Itawamba Attendance Center student uses a felt marker and small dry erase board to solve a math problem.
FULTON • For the first time in its history, the Itawamba County School District has earned an A.
ICSD earned a coveted "A" rating from the Mississippi Department of Education for the 2021-22 school year, according to accountability grades approved by the State Board of Education last Thursday.
ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul is in his fifth year as superintendent. Until now, the district has been B-rated under his tenure.
"We're excited," Wiygul said. "It's been one of our goals to reach the 'A' status. We've worked hard to get here and we're here."
Mississippi schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale based on several components of student learning and growth, including proficiency in ELA, mathematics and science; English learner progress toward becoming proficient in the English language; performance on the ACT and high school end-of-course exams; student participation and performance in advanced coursework and the four-year graduation rate.
It's the first time since the 2018-19 school year that new grades have been assigned to Mississippi schools.
Wiygul credits academic growth with raising the district's accountability grade, particularly the improvement of math scores. Career and technical students performing well on national certification tests also helped with the acceleration part of the accountability model.
A strong sense of pride in ICSD schools by students, parents and the communities is what sets the district apart, Wiygul believes.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders continued working hard and students bought in, leading them to reach new heights academically.
"The accountability grade is not the tell-all of our schools," Wiygul said. "We've been proud of our schools for many many years, but it's just a cherry on the top to see it all come to fruition and us reach one of our biggest goals, and that's become an 'A' district."
"It's a team goal," he added. "And we're one big team here at Itawamba County."
Itawamba County School District grades by school
Grade improved
Tremont Attendance Center - B (previously C)
Grade stayed the same
Itawamba Agricultural High School - B
Mantachie Attendance Center - B
Fairview Attendance Center - B
Grade fell
Itawamba Attendance Center - B (previously A)
Dorsey Attendance Center - D (previously B)
