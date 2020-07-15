The Itawamba County School District has released more details of their plan to keep students safe during the upcoming school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A five-page PDF posted to the school district’s website, last week, lays out a proposed set of instructions for parents, students, teachers and faculty to follow when classes resume on Aug. 7. Included are guidelines for what staff and students should do prior to arrival at school each day, how school bus social distancing will work, plans for checking students’ and teachers’ temperatures upon arrival at school each day, details of cleaning and hygiene regiments for local schools and more.
The plan also includes guidelines for how the local school district will handle distance learning, for those who opt to use it.
The entirety of Itawamba County’s complete Return to School Plan can be found on the school district’s website, http://itawambacountyschools.com or on The Times’ website at http://itawambatimes.com.
In an email to The Times, Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul stressed the guidelines aren’t final and may change before being adopted by the Itawamba County School Board. The board is scheduled to finalize their plans for the coming school year during a special session on July 20.
“This will be a day-to-day, week-to-week operation,” Wiygul said.
The guidelines assume students and teachers will return to a mostly traditional school setting, including in-person classes on Monday through Thursday. The current plan calls for students to take part in distance learning from home or from a Wi-Fi hotspot on Fridays. Online assignments are expected to be completed by students that day, while teachers will use the time to prepare their lessons. This plan would designate Fridays to deep clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and other needed areas.
“The virtual day on Friday will probably just be for the first month or so. We hope to go back traditional every Friday, as soon as possible,” Wiygul said. “We plan to use the first Fridays to work out any kinks that we might have with virtual or distance learning should we have to go back full-time with this method of education.”
As laid out in the proposal’s general guidelines, staff and students should not come to school if they have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as defined by the MSDH, within 6 feet or fewer for 15 minutes or more without wearing a mask. If contact occurs, they must quarantine for 14 days from the beginning of the exposure.
Staff and students are also asked not attend school if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing an unexplained cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or have a fever of 100 degrees or more in the 72 hours prior to the school day. Staff and students who have experienced a loss of taste or smell or have experienced vomiting or diarrhea in the 24 hours prior to the school day should stay at home.
Because transportation to and from school will be challenging, officials are encouraging parents who can provide transportation to and from school to do so. Students may not be dropped off before 7:15 a.m. unless given permission by the principal and students who drive to school should not arrive on campus until 7:30 a.m.
According to the proposed guidelines, students will be separated on the bus where workable, and siblings and children living in the same household will be seated together. Bus drivers and students will be encouraged to wear masks while traveling via school bus. Hand sanitizer will be available on each bus, and buses will be disinfected after every use.
Parents will be encouraged to pick their children up when possible to help reduce the number of students riding buses.
All staff and students will have their temperature checked upon arrival at school. Anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will be sent to the school nurse for further evaluation. Students arriving after the normal arrival time, will check in the office and have their temperature taken.
After arriving in classrooms, students will be required to either use hand sanitizer or wash their hands. Teachers will be required to wear a facial covering when within 6 feet of students and speak with pupils regarding social distancing and appropriate hygiene. Movement in hallways will also be limited to promote social distancing.
Both students and teachers will be encouraged to keep and use personal supplies while in the classroom. Shared items like Chromebooks will be disinfected after every use.
Nonessential visitors will be limited as well. Parents, visitors, legal guardians, vendors and volunteers must make appointments to enter the school. Visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked upon arrival. Vendors who have to service buildings will also undergo temperature screenings.
During mealtimes, the district’s schools will use a combination of eating in the cafeteria and in the classrooms to encourage social distancing. Outside food, save personal lunches and personal snacks, won’t be allowed. The cafeteria areas will be disinfected after each use. Likewise, high-touch surfaces throughout the Itawamba County’s schools will be cleaned frequently.
“I can guarantee that this will be our best hygiene year, ever,” Wiygul said. “We will be requiring washing hands and sanitizing after everything we do.”
Students who elect to attend school via distance learning must physically attend school on Friday of each week from 8 to 11 a.m. to take proctored tests or complete proctored assignments. According to the guidelines, this will be a time for student/instructor interaction and no outside persons will be allowed into the schools. Students who utilize the distance learning model will be expected to meet the same academic requirements as traditional students.
Wiygul said the district has heard from parents who have inquired about homeschooling their children.
“We have several parents interested in home school programs,” he said. “I want to make sure they understand that their child will be required to take a grade placement test upon return to the public school system. Also, we can’t accept credits unless that home school program is accredited.”
In June, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) issued guidance for school districts with three suggested models; Traditional Learning which requires the students to be physically present with scheduling modifications; Hybrid Learning combines online and face-to-face instruction for students; and Distance Learning that requires students to have access to reliable and adequate Internet.
Districts throughout the state were given the authority to adopt the model that best suited their school’s needs.
After approximately 88% of parents responded in favor of the Traditional Learning model, ICSD officials sought the input of both their Teacher Advisory Group and Parent Advisory Group in determining a return to traditional school along with distance learning.
According to Wiygul, parents should expect the utilization of all three models of instruction during the school year depending on direction from the governor’s office, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and MDE.
Although district officials are navigating unfamiliar territory, Wiygul says they are being cautious and working hard to tackle the unknown.
“We will be taking every precaution within reason to make sure that kids are safe,” he said. “We still have a lot of unanswered questions that we are working on finalizing.”