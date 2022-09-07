FULTON • Itawamba County students scored higher than the state averages this ear in both English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics, according to recently released results of statewide testing.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results last month, revealing that students overall seem to be on track to recover from any academic lapses caused by the pandemic.
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 — (1 - Minimal, 2 - Basic, 3 - Pass, 4 - Proficient, or 5 - Advanced).
Overall, 44.5% of ICSD students earned proficient or advanced scores on state ELA tests compared to 42.2% statewide. Itawamba's average ELA score is 2.3 points higher than the state average.
ICSD students performed even better in math with an overall district proficiency level of 52.8% compared to 47.3% statewide. The district's average math score is 5.5 points higher than the state average.
Here's a breakdown of ELA & math scores by grade level:
ICSD ELA scores
- 46.9% proficient in third grade vs. 46.4% statewide
- 50.2% proficient in fourth grade vs. 43.8% statewide
- 49% proficient in fifth grade vs. 46.5% statewide
- 42.5% proficient in sixth grade vs. 41% statewide
- 35.2% proficient in seventh grade vs. 38.3% statewide
- 35.8% proficient in eighth grade vs. 36.3% statewide
- 52% proficient in English II vs. 44% statewide
ICSD math scores
- 52.9% proficient in third grade vs. 49.5% statewide
- 55.3% proficient in fourth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
- 40% proficient in fifth grade vs. 36.6% statewide
- 47.6% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.2% statewide
- 37.6% proficient in seventh grade vs. 46.1% statewide
- 52.6% proficient in eighth grade vs. 44.8% statewide
- 83.3% proficient in Algebra I vs. 64.9% statewide
ICSD Superintendent Trae Wiygul said, as a whole, he was extremely pleased with the district's scores.
"We did have a couple of areas at each school that didn't meet our expectations, but we're going to go back to work on them and get those fixed and hope to maintain where we're at in a lot of our areas," Wiygul said.
High school math scores were particularly strong; 83.3% of ICSD's Algebra I students scored proficient or advanced — 18.4 points higher than the state average.
ICSD is currently a B-rated school based on state test results during the 2018-19 school year. The first new A-F accountability grades since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be released Sept. 29 during the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting.
"We want to strive to be an A district," Wiygul said. "We've never been there before. And we want our schools to be A schools. Several have in the past been A's, but in order to get to that, you've got to have strong proficiency numbers."
The district will use more federal funding for tutors this year in an effort to ensure the district is reaching every student, Wiygul said. There will be a major emphasis on reaching students who earned minimal and basic scores, along with the average student who earned a passing score but wasn't proficient.
Wiygul said he's proud of the excellent work done by teachers and students to continue teaching and learning during the pandemic when sporadic closures and absences abounded.
Although he's pleased with where the district stands right now, that hard work will continue.
"I look forward to the days ahead," Wiygul said. "I think we're really fixing to put the pedal to the metal and get down to business. I feel good about it."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.