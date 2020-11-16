Itawamba County Schools will be moving Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 to virtual learning instead of in-person.
In expectation of many student and teacher absences, Itawamba County School Board has opted to switch to virtual for the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday in an attempt to keep up their average daily attendance (ADA).
Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Superintendent Trae Wiygul explains, "MAEP funding is calculated by your ADA for the months of October and November. By going virtual these kids can still do the work online and be counted present for that day."
Wiygul added that the school will use this time to deep clean the buildings.
Teachers will be working on campus those days, but students will be working virtually from home.
Fairview Elementary announced that teachers will give out instructional packets on Thursday, Nov. 19th for Friday, Nov. 20, Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24.
These packets will be turned in on Monday, Nov. 30th.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 26 will be Thanksgiving Holidays.
Fairview Elementary teachers ask that parents and students make sure that all instructional packets are completed by Monday, November 30. Students who have not completed these packets will be counted absent.