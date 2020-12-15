FULTON • An Itawamba County woman was arrested Sunday on five counts of animal cruelty.
According to a Facebook post by the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an animal welfare call at 63 Joe Wheeler Brown Road in Fulton.
Jayla Rogers, the owner of the residence, had approximately twenty severely malnourished animals in her home, including four full-size Great Danes and a raccoon who were locked in cages with no access to food or water.
Most of the dogs were Great Danes that were bred by Rogers to be sold according to Jamie Christian who assisted in getting the animals to a safe location.
"This is a puppy mill," Christian told the Times, "and we want people to know that animal abuse will not be tolerated."
Rogers was transported to Itawamba County Jail and is being held on five counts of animal cruelty each carrying up to 6 months in jail and up to a $1,000.00 fine.
Two puppies were also found dead, authorities claimed.
The dogs were removed from the home and are in the care of a rescue agency. Fish and game officers rescued the raccoon.
Donations toward the care of these dogs can be made to the Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab page on Facebook.