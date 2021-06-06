UPDATE, June 5, 12:30 p.m.
Investigators in Itawamba County say they believe the motive behind the Saturday morning killing of a 27-year-old Evergreen man may have either been attempted robbery and/or assassination.
According to an update by Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, the still-unknown assailants who shot and killed Monterio Shumpert at his residence on Martin Luther King Road were either attempting to rob his residence or intended to lure him outside his home to shoot him.
Dickinson said investigators finished collecting ballistic evidence from the crime scene early Saturday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man was shot and killed in Itawamba County’s Evergreen Community early Saturday morning.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson has confirmed that Monterio Shumpert, 27, died at his residence on Martin Luther King Road.
Law enforcement was dispatched to the scene at 2:39 a.m. After arriving, they found the victim outside the home deceased from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Dickinson said this is an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released later.