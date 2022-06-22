Traffic passes by a "now hiring" sign on Interchange Drive in Fulton on Jan. 17, 2022. According to recent data from the Mississippi Department of Employment Services, Itawamba County posted its lowest unemployment rate in more than 30 years in November.
Itawamba County continued to enjoy historically low unemployment numbers through April, repeating March's rate of 2.8% according to numbers released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security last month.
April marked the fourth month in the last six that Itawamba County's jobless rate dipped below 3%. The county's rate dropped to 2.6% in December 2021, which represents the lowest rate in at least three decades.
The latest numbers continue a 10-month downward trend of that began with the rate dropping from 5.5% in June 2021 to to 2.6% in December. A spike up to 3.9% in January of this year has now settled back down to the 2.8% rate reported for April.
As was the case for Mississippi as a whole, Itawamba County experienced a spike in its unemployment rate in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But aside from a momentary spike to a reported 20% unemployment rate in April 2020, Itawamba's rate has remained below the state average every month since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, between January 2020 and April 2022, Itawamba County has averaged a 2.42% lower jobless rate than the state average.
Itawamba County's April unemployment was low even compared to neighboring counties'. Of the four Mississippi counties bordering Itawamba, only Prentiss County matched Itawamba's 2.8%. Lee County followed with 2.9%, Tishomingo had a 3.1% rate, and Monroe County brought up the rear at 3.3%.
Itawamba's 2.8% April rate was a five-way tie for the third-lowest in the state, along with DeSoto, Madison, Pontotoc, and neighboring Prentiss County. Only four Mississippi counties – Rankin and Union at 2.5%, and Lamar and Lafayette at 2.7% – boasted better unemployment numbers in April.
The last time Itawamba County experienced unemployment numbers nearly this low was in 1994, when the adjusted rate dipped to 2.9%.