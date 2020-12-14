FULTON • An Itawamba County woman was arrested Sunday on five counts of animal cruelty.
Jayla Rogers, of Joe Wheeler Brown Road, had approximately twenty severely malnourished animals in her home, including four full-size Great Danes who were locked in cages with no access to food or water, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Office,
Two puppies and a raccoon were also found dead, authorities claimed.
The animals were removed from the home and are in the care of a rescue agency.
Donations toward the care of these dogs can be made to the Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab page on Facebook.