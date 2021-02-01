An Itawamba County woman has been charged with manslaughter after an investigation into a shooting on Jan. 30.
Itawamba County Sheriff Department responded to Walkers Levee Road in the Ryan Salem Community Saturday evening. Upon arrival, they found a male, who deputies identified as Jerry Wilson, deceased in a camper with a gunshot wound.
Peggy Dianna Mayhall, 66, was taken into custody and transported to Itawamba County Jail.
On Monday Feb. 1, Mayhall made her initial appearance before Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb. Her bond was set at $200,000.