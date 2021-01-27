There are more than 17,000 missing person cases and 13,000 unidentified body cases currently open in the United States.
Eight of those open cases are tied to Itawamba County.Based on the information provided by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUs) website, over 600,000 people of all ages go missing every year and approximately 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered. Approximately 1,000 of those bodies remain unidentified after a year.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, in 2012 NamUS reported 661,00 missing person cases with more than 659,000 solved within a year. In recent years their data shows the number of missing person cases has declined, but thousand remain unsolved.
While the circumstances surrounding each case differs, they all bear common denominators. The most compelling is family members who desperately seek answers.
Diana Munyon
It’s been four decades since Mary LeFevre laid eyes on her daughter, touched her hand, or heard her voice.
Diana Ladene Munyon left her family’s Fulton home in 1981. The 5’4 sandy blonde youth was sixteen-years-old. The last time her mother spoke with her was a phone call from the west coast on May 1, 1982.
“When she called, she was in Fontana, CA,” LeFevre, who still resides in Fulton, said in a phone interview. “That was the last time we talked to her.”
During the investigation into her disappearance, authorities believe the runaway may have traveled to the Las Vegas and Seattle areas. LeFevre confirmed that at one point the Washington State Police had been notified by a tipster that her daughter could potentially be one of the unidentified Jane Does murdered by serial killer Gary Ridgway, aka the Green River Killer, but none of the remains were ever tied to her daughter.
“Her dental records were destroyed when the dentist’s office caught fire,” she said. “So that means of identification has never been possible.”
As DNA technology progressed, Munyon’s parents submitted theirs to the national database. In the years since there have been no matching hits to the data.
The Anderson Family
After more than two decades of dead ends, red tape, and false leads, the Anderson family fears the worst when it comes to their four missing family members.
When Racine, WI couple Jeff and Lesley Allen (Anderson) split up in 1997, he moved to Rising Sun, IN and she moved to Itawamba County. Anderson had legally adopted Allen’s older children, Chris, Stephanie, and Greg. Together, they had three younger children, Rachel, Cameron, and Kyle.
Old enough to be on his own, Chris did not follow either parent. Stephanie and Greg, both mentally disabled, along with Rachel who was 13-years-old at the time; Cameron, age 11; and Kyle, age 9, made the move to Mississippi with their mother.
In the divorce agreement, the children were to call their father every Saturday. Over time, the calls became less frequent. Anderson was attempting to work out visitation with his children for the summer of 2000 when he received word that Allen and the three younger children had left without any information as to her whereabouts. Allen’s roommate at the time told Anderson she had left with a truck driver, leaving her two mentally handicapped children in his care.
The father’s quest to find his children included flagging their school and medical records, reaching out to government offices and law enforcement across several states.
In a 2003 interview with the Rising Sun Journal Times, Anderson spoke with the reporter about the heartache and difficulties surrounding his search for his children.
“I could never work on their birthdays,” he said in the interview.
After years of dead ends, the ordeal took a toll on Anderson. His family has since taken up the mantle for searching for their missing loved ones.
“We hired a private investigator last year to determine if my mother had any activity on any of her records, credit-wise, jobs, anything,” Chris Anderson said in a phone interview from his Alabama home. “There was nothing. Absolutely nothing on any of them.”
Equally concerning, the children, who would now be in their late twenties and early thirties, have not attempted to make contact with the family through social media or otherwise. The family’s attempts to speak with their older siblings, Greg and Stephanie, who are thought to still reside in the county have been unfruitful.
What was once believed to be a parent abduction now has the family digging deeper. They hope through their newly organized Facebook page, “Missing Anderson Family,” they will have further outreach in getting answers.
“There is still red tape that I must go through to achieve this,” Chris Anderson says on the social media page. “But I am up to the challenge. Please keep sharing it.”
Jamie Wright
Jamie Wright disappeared on Nov. 30, 2008, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Since that time, clues to the 18-year-old Tremont native’s whereabouts have been few and far between.
During the initial search, the search dog followed Wright’s trail and tracked him to an area on the other side of the woods where various personal effects were located. His trail was followed down the road until it completely disappeared causing authorities to assume he was picked up in a vehicle according to the 2008 story in The Times.
Once again, in 2017, tips alerted officials to the area where he entered the woods the day he was last seen. Search warrants were obtained to search the area and in local wells but no human remains were located, according to Sheriff Chris Dickinson, who said the missing person case remains open as long as Wright is not located.
Making the case more difficult is establishing the credibility of some of the tipsters, he said. “As long as the body cannot be found, it is extremely difficult to reach a conclusion, although lots of evidence has been found.”
“It is possible Mr. Wright might have walked away,” Dickinson said in the 2015 article, “but unlikely he would not have contacted his family during the years he has been gone.”
A dozen Thanksgivings have passed since the Wright family has seen the young man. His aunt, Lori Pace, hopes for information that will lead to closure.
“If anyone has any information, please contact the family or the sheriff’s department so we can have closure,” Pace said in a phone interview. “We miss you, Jamie.”
Deborah Evans-Bell
It wasn’t unusual to see Deborah Evans-Bell walking around town and popping into businesses for a brief visit and conversation. It was one of her favorite past times.
What was unusual was when she stopped.
Bell, a military veteran in her mid-50s was reported missing by her husband, on Feb. 8, 2015. The East Hill Street resident had reportedly gone to a doctor’s appointment.
She frequented several VA medical facilities, including the Memphis VA Medical Center, the Tupelo VA Clinic, and the Plantersville Family Clinic. She did not drive and would often catch rides with friends or family, or utilize an area transit company when she needed to travel.
Former City of Fulton Police Chief Reggie Johnson stated they did not know which clinic Bell was supposed to visit on the day she went missing, but she never arrived at any of the clinics she frequented. Although she was reported missing in Feb., Johnson reported that many who were interviewed claimed she hadn’t been seen since early January.
Residents of the area surrounding East Hill Street gathered for a community-wide meeting to discuss Bell’s disappearance and search the area for any possible clues. Johnson, who attended the event, said there was a feeling of helplessness among Bell’s family and friends.
More prayer vigils and more searches were held in the months following her disappearance.
“It’s about showing our support for [Bell’s] family,” family friend Lester Jones said of the event. “We’re trying to help comfort them.”
Marc Cobb
Marc Cobb never picked up his last paycheck.
Last seen on Jan. 12, 2020, at America’s Inn in Fulton where he lived, the 25-year-old was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 14. She could not locate Cobb at his residence. Harold Cobb, the missing man’s father, said he failed to show up at his job at Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.
Marc Cobb had no vehicle and has not contacted family or friends in over a year.
Following his disappearance a group of approximately 40 people searched the densely wooded area between Cobb’s residence and place of employment. The organized search covered the creek area all the way to the Tenn-Tom Waterway but yielded no results.
In early Oct. 2020, attention was once again drawn to the missing man’s story by a Canadian tarot card reader on YouTube. While the reader does not indicate who reached out to her, there were over 6,000 views of the video.
Harold Cobb told The Times in an interview last year that his son’s disappearance has taken an emotional toll on their family.
“It’s been a very tough and traumatic time,” Cobb said via a phone interview last year. “It’s very disheartening to not know where your child is.”
Members of the Cobb family are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.
NamUs Legislation
Unlike many other states, Mississippi does not require law enforcement officers to register missing person cases to NAMUS. However, local law enforcement agencies do utilize the national database.
House Bill 781 is being introduced requiring all law enforcement across the state to make an entry in NAMUS for every missing person that gets reported to them.
The bill has been referred to the Judiciary B committee.
Someone, somewhere
The second most compelling common denominator among families of the missing is the belief that in every case, someone, somewhere, knows something.
Until they are compelled to come forward, families struggle with the day-to-day burden of not knowing.
“I’ve buried two more of my children in recent years,” Mary LeFevre said. “They say God doesn’t put any more on you than you can handle. It’s been tough.“
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or the Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3441, or the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department.