Itawamba County’s unemployment rate reached 21.4% in April as businesses shut their doors amid state-mandated closures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The information comes from the monthly labor force report released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The percentage – the county’s highest in more than a decade, at least – represents an expected but drastic 16.7% jump from the previous month’s pre-pandemic rate of 4.7%.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, local unemployment rates averaged 4% to 5% over the past year. The newly released data reveals the significant impact the pandemic has had on Itawamba County’s economy.
A total of 2,270 local people were out of work during April compared to 500 in March. Itawamba County currently has 10,620 residents aged 16 or older in its work force.
The Itawamba Community College District, consisting of Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties, posted an unemployment rate of 23.4% for April.
There were 91,220 potential workers within the district. Of these, 69,880 were employed and 21,340 were unemployed. During March the district had 88,200 workers with 84,310 employed, leaving only 3,890 unemployed.
Itawamba County ranks number 72 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties ranked from lowest to highest jobless percentages. In bordering counties, Monroe ranks 77th with 23.3% unemployment; Lee County ranks 74th with 21.6% unemployment; Tishomingo comes in considerably stronger with 15.8% unemployment and a ranking of 52.
Shuttered businesses, layoffs and furloughs amid the COVID-19 pandemic have nearly doubled the numbers from the Great Recession of 2008-2009. The 2010 jobless rate for the 16-county region of North Missississippi reached 12%. According to a recent article published in the Daily Journal, for 35 of 36 months prior to 2012, the region endured double-digit inflation rates.
According to the MDES report, in April 2020 there were 117,000 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in March 2020, and 118,600 fewer than in April 2019, according to the seasonly adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers according to their report. The current 1,037,700 jobs in Mississippi are the fewest jobs the state has seen since January 1994.
Seasonally adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influence of weather, holidays, and the opening and closings of schools, and other recurring seasonal events.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 was 15.6%, increasing 10.8 percentage points from March’s rate of 4.8%. Nationally, the unadjusted unemployment rate is 14.4%, up 9.9% from March and up 11.1% from last year.
For the month of April, 50 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than the state’s rate of 15.3%. Smith County had the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 7.6% followed by Covington County at 8.9%. Tunica County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 31.7% followed by Chickasaw County at 31.4%.
Unemployment claims paid in April totaled over $72 million, some $65 million more than March. The average weekly benefit for the month without added funds from federal programs was $199.75.
The unemployment rate is calculated each month via a survey asking how many people are seeking jobs. A second monthly survey ask employers how many people are on their payrolls. Most economist use this information as their top market indicator. Each month, about 60,000 households are nationally are eligible to be interview as part of the survey.