Sgt. Fred Heckart of the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department recently completed a week-long Crisis Negotiation Training Course hosted by the Oxford Police Department.
The course was taught by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According to a press release, the purpose of this type of training is to instruct law enforcement officers on effective communication and negotiation strategies for crisis situations.
This is the most recent step in an ongoing effort by Sheriff Chris Dickinson to ensure that his department receives the most up to date emergency preparedness training available.
Dickinson explained that it is important to have deputies in Itawamba County with this type of training to deal with short barricade situations or anytime deputies are dealing with a person during a time of mental distress such as a suicide situation, as well as possible stand off situations and inclement weather emergencies.
“Anytime you have a crisis situation, the rule of thumb is that you need to be able to take care of yourself for 48 hours until you can get backup,” Sheriff Dickinson told the Times. “Typically we can get resources in just a few hours, but we have to be prepared for the worst case scenario.”
Attendees participated in three days of classroom instruction, followed by two days of scenario training.
Sgt. Heckart told the Times that part of their scenario training included reviewing procedures used in the 32-hour hostage standoff between law enforcement officials and a gunman on Alice Hall Road in the Golden community in December 2018.
In addition to Sgt. Heckart’s Crisis Negotiation Training, Lt. Josh Hill-- also with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department-- has completed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training.
Trained law enforcement officers in community partnership with Lifecore Health Group form the Crisis Intervention Team.
When responding to individuals experiencing mental health crisis, Lt. Hill is trained to be able to asses the situation and divert the individual to the appropriate medical facilities for treatment. This ensures the safety of the individual as well as the deputy.
According to the Mississippi Department of Mental Health website, studies indicate that crisis intervention significantly reduces the rate of recidivism in individuals with serious mental illness. CIT officers are more likely to identify individuals experiencing mental health distress and assist those individuals in receiving appropriate treatment instead of arresting them. Additionally, CITs have been show to reduce the incidence of officer injuries as well as the number of calls which require special officer teams.