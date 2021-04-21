Itawamba’s own non-profit endowment organization, Itawamba FIRST Foundation, is set to host its newest fundraiser effort on Saturday, May 1.
The Kentucky Derby-themed event, “Talk Derby to Me,” will kick off at 3 p.m. at Fulton Country Club.
“Bring out your best and biggest hats and dress ware because we will have a competition,” Itawamba FIRST Foundation Chairperson, Vaunita Martin said. “As always we will have food, music brought to us by the Jason Childers & Co band, horseshoe throwing, competitive cornhole tournament, dancing, loads of door prizes, and so much more.”
Founded in July 2008, FIRST Foundation, which falls under the umbrella of the CREATE Foundation, has since grown into one of the most significant of Itawamba County’s many non-profit organizations. Martin said 90 percent of the organizations grants has gone towards bettering the lives of the teacher and students in Itawamba County.
“This year, our schools received hand sanitizer and dispensers, touchless water bottle fillers, and many other projects were funded through different groups and athletic programs,” she said.
Tickets are $50 and are available at the Itawamba County Development Council located at 107 W Wiygul Street in Fulton or any of the following board members; Laken Osbirn, Brian Quinn, Romona Edge, Mike Ellis, Michele Jones, Jim McCullough, Payne Thornton, Sam Farris, Luke Montgomery, Lisa Russell, Teresa Floyd, Tony Green, or Nina Strother.
“It will be an afternoon of fun and fellowship while raising money for our organization. The FIRST Board feels everyone is ready to get all gussied up in derby attire and celebrate together!” she said. “We will have something for everyone!”