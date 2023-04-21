Emergency Management

Patrick Homan, Itawamba County’s Emergency Management director, said more than 30 fire and law enforcement officials joined search and rescue operations in the tornadoes' aftermath. 

 By Teresa Blake

Northeast Mississippi was hit with two tornadoes on back-to-back weekends but Itawamba County was fortunate both weekends, sustaining some damaged structures but otherwise freeing many first responders from around the county to aid hard hit communities Monroe County.

