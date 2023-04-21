Northeast Mississippi was hit with two tornadoes on back-to-back weekends but Itawamba County was fortunate both weekends, sustaining some damaged structures but otherwise freeing many first responders from around the county to aid hard hit communities Monroe County.
The tornado that roared through Monroe County on March 24 left a path of destruction in rural communities before destroying homes and businesses in Amory. In the predawn hours as residents and officials began to assess the damage, Itawamba first responders were there along side other volunteers from around the region.
“We fared pretty good. In the Amory storm we had about six homes damaged, all down in the southeast corner of (Itawamba) county,” said Patrick Homan, Itawamba County’s fire coordinator and Emergency Management director.
Itawamba County sent more than 30 law enforcement and fire officials to Amory that first night to help with rescue operations.
“We’re there to help other counties because I know those guys and when we have something I can pick up the phone and call and they’re going to come and help. And we’re going to have to have them because there’s so much to do in emergency situations.”
Homan said his first priority was Itawamba County. Once it became clear the worst part of the storm had passed, he began to activate volunteers after hearing from Amory emergency officials.
“I asked for four teams of four on the fire side, but we had more than that to volunteer from the fire departments and law enforcement. I went to the command post in Amory. Our crews were assigned tasks to do with Amory Fire Department, Nettleton Fire Department, Tupelo Fire Department – a lot of different groups there,” he said. “We try and help each other because we’re neighbors and we’re going to need them when our time comes.”
Itawamba firefighters, Itawamba Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fulton police officers joined various agencies going house to house searching for survivors. Two people died in the tornado that night, but Amory saw no fatalities.
Itawamba had firefighters from Northeast, Fulton, Tildon, Dorsey, Evergreen and Houston. “We kept some back here just in case something happened. All 150 would have been there if I had let them but I didn’t let everybody go. Pretty much all were volunteers.”
In the aftermath of the tornado in Pontotoc, it was Prentiss County, Itawamba County and Union County helping with damage assessment.
“Pontotoc called and asked for me to come. They didn’t need search people. I went over there to help them do damage assessment. They already had their search taken care of before he arrived,” Homan said.
The tornado hit Pontotoc April 1 after midnight, again Itawamba County was spared.
“We were supposed to be hit, Homan said. “The National Weather Service from Memphis called me right before the storm and said ‘Yall are fixing to get hit hard.” The tornado came through Itawamba but it never touched down in the county.
Homan said shortly before 3 a.m. he and about 15 others surveyed the county but didn’t find any damage.
Homan witnessed the preparations and coordination from the command posts in Amory and Pontotoc. “I need to see it from a different angle because Heaven forbid we ever have that, but I would need to be able to see how they did it and if this was Itawamba, what would we be doing? How would our challenges look? Same thing in Pontotoc. I’m walking around there looking at their donation center they’re setting up and how they’re setting it up.”
The best thing for residents to have is Code Red, Homan said. “We have Code Red in our county and that is on your cellphone. If there’s anything that’s important in the county, I can submit stuff through it. Code Red will call you if there’s a tornado warning.”
CODE Red is a free phone call/text alert system for Itawamba, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Monroe, Calhoun, and Chickasaw counties. Visit the Three Rivers website, at trpdd.com, and follow the link for Code Red along the top of the screen or call the office at (662) 489-2415 and provide your name, address and phone number.
“I’ve spent the last two years, one, trying to learn my job going to every class I can get my hands on,” said Homan, adding that he has a folder of certificates from training programs. “I never would have imagined that somebody from the National Weather Service would pick up the phone and call me and say ‘Patrick, you’re about to get hit.’ They know who I am and they know where I’m at.”
