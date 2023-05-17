Graduation Day is nearly here for 232 Itawamba County students as the Class of 2023 closes one chapter and opens a new one on May 20.
Fulton residents can expect an uptick in traffic throughout the day Saturday as graduation ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Twenty three seniors from Tremont High School, 83 seniors from Mantachie High School and 126 seniors from Itawamba Agricultural High School are expected to take part in exercises at Davis Event Center on the Itawamba Community College campus.
Tremont’s graduation is set for 10 a.m. This year’s guest speaker is Mark Holley, a Tremont grad and president of the PTO. The class valedictorian is Scarlett Garrison and the salutatorian is Hannah Robinson. Hannah is also Tremont’s Star Student.
At 1 p.m. Itawamba Agricultural High School graduation is scheduled to begin. The graduation speaker is Kady Howard, the school’s Balfour recipient. The Balfour award goes to the best all-around student and is selected by a committee of teachers and administration officials. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be chosen after seniors wrap up work May 18.
Mantachie High School’s Class of 2023 will receive their diplomas at 4 p.m. With senior exams just wrapping up, the school had not announced its valedictorian or salutatorian as of press deadline.
May is a busy month for Fulton when it comes to graduations. ICC kicked off graduations for the month with its ceremonies on May 12, and the month will wrap up graduations May 23 when Amory seniors, parents and friends journey to ICC’s campus. The ceremony was moved from Amory to Fulton as a result of damages caused by an EF-3 tornado in March.
