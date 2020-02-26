Itawamba Historical Society held its monthly meeting, Tuesday. Leesha Faulkner, curator at the Oren Dunn Museum in Tupelo, led a program honoring Black History month.
Faulkner discussed the exhibit currently on display at the Oren Dunn Museum, which centers around the impact of the 1936 Tupelo tornado, specifically its impact on the African American community. The exhibit includes a series of newspaper articles from the Chicago Defender, including names of the dead. Faulkner told the crowd that little to no information was found in local papers concerning the damage and deaths.
She touched on how information found in larger newspapers was smuggled to pullman porters on trains and taken to the northern states to be printed in papers like The Defender.
“That’s how we found information about the damage and deaths among the black community,” Faulkner said. “In 1936 they were still under Jim Crow laws and big newspapers did not print black news.”
She said that prior to discovering the articles, there was little to no information concerning the devastation to African American families.
Faulkner also discussed the exhibits honoring Frank Dowsing, who was recruited by Mississippi State University after being one of the first African American students to integrate Tupelo High School. Dowsing was given the Spirit of Tupelo designation.
Among other items from pulled from the pages of the Chicago Defender was an article about Langston Hughes’s appearance at George Washington Carver High School on the evening of Feb. 18, 1946, with a chorus. Hughes read “Poems of Negro Life” and performed “This Land is My Land.”
Faulkner noted that although white reporters did not cover black events, the Daily Journal’s owner and executive editor, George McLean, sent one to Carver to cover the event.
“All of these of mentioned and honored at the museum are a part of the tapestry of places like Tupelo or Itawamba County,” Faulkner said. “Each are threads that binds us and makes the tapestry complete.”
Itawamba Historical Society meets the third Tuesday of every month.