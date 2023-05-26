The Itawamba History Society had a treat in store for those at its monthly meeting who were curious about how many Mississippi cities got their names.
Several members and guests were on hand May 16 for the potluck that was followed by a presentation from Brother Rogers of the Department of Archives and History. Chicken and dumplings, by the way, was also the talk of the potluck.
Brother Rogers, however, didn’t fail to captivate.
“My nickname is Brother, people meet me, and they think I’m a minister and because they think I’m a preacher I have a great first impression,” Rogers said. “But then I say I’m not with the church, I work for the government. They would then say I thought I liked you.”
As Rogers delved into his presentation, it became clear that the War of 1812 had left a lasting impression Mississippi, at least when it comes to city names.
“It’s actually fascinating when you look at the number of places in Mississippi that are named for people associated with the War of 1812,” Rogers said.
After a quick and entertaining history of the war, Rogers talked about some of the places in Mississippi that are named for the war. Andrew Jackson sits at the center of many who became famous during the war. Rogers began by pointing out Jackson’s Indian policy and how badly he treated Native Americans. Under the Indian Removal Act signed by then-President Jackson, more than 40,000 Native Americans were forced to leave their land and homes; thousands died on the journey.
Rogers went on to explain why Jackson is so linked to Mississippi. “No person from this period of American History is more associated with Mississippi than Andrew Jackson, who of course became the seventh president of the United States.” Rogers said. “The things that he did that made him famous happened in the Mississippi Territory. After Jackson defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, he became a huge hero in 1815, Rogers said.
When Mississippi was looking for a more central location for a capital, they found a place on the Pearl River that they named after Jackson. “The real point here is that Andrew Jackson had not been president yet,” Rogers said. “We named our capital after a war hero of the War of 1812. He did not become the president until after Jackson already had his name.”
Other Mississippi cities were named for men who served under Jackson. Coffeeville was named for John Coffee, who fought under Jackson and was also a business partner of Jackson. “He was essentially Jackson’s right-hand man,” Rogers said.
Lauderdale County, home to Meridian, is named after James Lauderdale, who served under John Coffee. Central Mississippi’s Kemper County gets its name from Reuben Kemper. Kemper served under Jackson during the Battle of New Orleans.
Rogers went on to name a few other cities and the history behind those names.
“Thomas Hines was the leading military hero who was from Mississippi at the time,” Rogers said. He was one of the scouts who helped find the land for the city of Jackson. “That’s who Hines County is named for,” Rogers added.
The city of Clinton, outside of Jakson, was named for Dewitt Clinton. “This is the man who ended up building the Erie Canal in upstate New York … the largest public works project since the great pyramids of Egypt,” said Rogers.
The Itawamba Historical Society meets the third Tuesday of each month.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.