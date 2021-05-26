Born Oct. 5, 1925 to Lester Colin Wood and Alice Gurley Wood of Dorsey, Earline Wood Gaither was a teenager when WWII began. In a 2017 video interview for the Transcription of Legacy series for Kennesaw State University, she recalls gathering with fellow students in the study hall at Itawamba Agricultural High School to listen to President’s Roosevelt’s declaration of war. Her interview also includes the story of her marriage to Ralph Gaither of Fulton, the tragic loss of family members to the war, and working as a real-life Rosie the Riveter near Detroit, MI. In March 2021, Gaither was the recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for her work at a ceremony in Marietta, GA where Gaither has resided for many years. The Marietta Daily Journal covered the event.
MARIETTA, GA — A local trailblazer and real-life Rosie the Riveter was honored at the Aviation History and Technology Center Sunday.
Cobb County resident Earline Gaither, 95, worked at the Willow Run plant near Detroit during World War II, helping to manufacture B-24 Liberator heavy bombers.
Gaither oiled the bombers’ guns, installed flying instruction pockets and installed curtains on the windows. With the passage of the Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act last December, she became a recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal for her work.
Jean Ousley represented the Atlanta chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Foundation at the ceremony. She read from an announcement put out by U.S. Rep Jackie Speier, D-California, who co-sponsored the act.
“‘I am thrilled to see the president sign our Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act into law. This recognition and honor is long overdue,’” Ousley said, quoting Speier. “And that’s, you know, the crux of it there — long overdue.”
Ousley continued reading from the announcement: “We’ve been trying for about eight or 10 years … I am proud of the bipartisan and bicameral work that got us here. The Rosie the Riveters embodied the ‘We can do it’ spirit forever connected with the famous poster.”
Congress recognized Rosie the Riveter Day on March 21. The holiday isn’t yet permanent, but Gaither was happy to get out of the house amid the pandemic.
“I’m glad to get out this morning, I don’t care if it’s cold,” she said, accepting the award.
Gaither and her husband Ralph moved to Michigan from rural Fulton, Mississippi, where they grew up, shortly after the war began. Ralph Gaither was denied from service during the war three times due to a heart condition, but also worked in the Willow Run factory to build bombers. After the war, the couple moved to Kansas, before settling in Georgia. He died last year, at the age of 100.
Gaither spoke about working nine-hour shifts to put out a new plane every hour. By the end of the war, the plant had produced 6,972 bombers.
“We didn’t play around. So that’s why I don’t remember too much about it. 95 years will do a little bit to you,” she joked.
Gaither’s brother-in-law was killed on the island of Guam in the Pacific Theater.
“We had to bear the burdens of people dying in the war,” she said. “You know, everybody we knew had somebody.”
Larry Robert, a former Navy chaplain who works for hospice VITAS Healthcare, spoke at the ceremony.
“We want the Greatest Generation to know that we are here for them, and we support them,” Robert said. “And we want to thank them and let them know how appreciative we are for them, for helping us to be where we are today.”
Robert said that in the second week of August, VITAS hopes to honor Gaither and a World War II veteran at an Atlanta Braves game.
Brad Hawkins of the Aviation History and Technology Center said the production that Gaither and other “Rosies” accomplished was “amazing.” He noted that during the war, the workforce at Marietta’s Bell Bomber plant was 37% women, working in every capacity — from desk jobs to manufacturing.
“As a historian, it’s something that is a joy, to see people engaging in this kind of an activity to remember our Greatest Generation,” Hawkins said. “To remember the sacrifices that were made on the homefront, to remember a different time, where people came together. Right now, that might be something that we really need to find, is those things that we can unite around.”
In her speech and in an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal, Gaither recounted stories from the war period, such as seeing Charles Lindbergh at the factory.
“You can’t visualize what it was like … we had to do without a lot, just a different life. I tell both of (my children) that I’ve lived in two different worlds,” Gaither said, referring to the time before the war and after.
Gaither and her husband used to drive across the border into Canada to eat a steak. They lived in a time of rations and shortages. On weekends, they’d go to the movies, mainly to see newsreels about the war. They ran a side hustle to earn extra money — driving cars down from Michigan to sell in Mississippi, before taking the bus back.
“They learned to do without,” said Judy Gaither, Earline’s daughter. “We can’t do without … our generation cannot, we have to have all the conveniences.”
Gaither posed for pictures beside a World War II jeep, courtesy of the Marietta Museum of History. At the same time, by pure coincidence, four T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainers flew overhead. Squinting in the late morning sun, leaning against the Jeep, Gaither looked up and watched them circle.
“Fitting,” an attendee said.