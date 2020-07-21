Just over a month over seeing its 100th case, Itawamba County now has more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Mississippi Department of Health, which tracks cases of the novel coronavirus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County’s 208th case, Tuesday. The information was published to the agency’s website.
The increase in cases mirrors the spread of the virus statewide. Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March and didn’t crest the 100-confirmed-case mark until four months later in mid-June. It’s taken just a quarter of that time to hit its second 100 confirmed cases.
There have been eight deaths attributed to the virus in Itawamba County, or just shy of 4% of the confirmed cases. That count has held steady for months.
Of the local confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long term care facilities, which the MDH tracks separately. Seven of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths were inside long term care facilities.
According to the MDH, Courtyards Community Living Center is the only longterm care facility in the county with an active outbreak. MDH lists two of the facility’s employees as having the virus.
Neighboring counties’ numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are as follows:
• Lee County – 863 cases, 25 deaths
• Monroe County – 525 cases, 44 deaths
• Tishomingo County – 178 cases, 2 deaths
• Prentiss – 203 cases, 6 deaths
Mississippi has had a total of 45,524 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, according to the MDH. That’s more than double the number of confirmed cases just over a month ago. The virus has killed 1,389 Mississippians, and 30,315 of those who have been infected are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Statewide, hospitalizations are also on the rise. As of Tuesday,there were 954 Mississippians hospitalized because of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 31%, or 298 cases, over a two-week span.