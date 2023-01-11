Itawamba County will have a new tax collector and circuit clerk after the Nov. 7 general election, but beyond that little else is certain as the first week of qualifying ended with all county offices fielding candidates for the 2023 election.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you