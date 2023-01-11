Itawamba County will have a new tax collector and circuit clerk after the Nov. 7 general election, but beyond that little else is certain as the first week of qualifying ended with all county offices fielding candidates for the 2023 election.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, 24 candidates have qualified for 16 public offices. Some offices have yet to field more than one candidate, but some competitive races are shaping up.
Deputy Circuit Clerk Lori Dickerson and longtime Fulton city clerk Ceburn Gray both qualified to replace Circuit Court Clerk Carol Gates. Gates has held the position since 1996 but said last week she isn’t running for re-election. Tax Collector Debbie Ann Johnson, who’s held that office since 2016, announced last year that she wouldn’t run again. Kathy Bean has qualified to run for that office and has yet to pick up an opponent.
Several incumbents, however, will face competition. Sheriff Chris Dickinson is seeking his fifth 4-year-term in office and will face former Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors and Brandon Lee Pace in the Sheriff’s race.
Dickinson, Itawamba’s longest serving sheriff, said public service is a conviction and that’s what drives him to continue in office. “When I started in law enforcement, I had enough sense to know that I can’t fix the whole world, but I can help one case at a time, one person at a time. And if you stay with it that adds up. … In the long run you can make a difference.”
Nabors retired as chief in April 2022 after working for the city for more than 30 years. He joined the force shortly after his 22nd birthday.
“I have over 30 years' experience in law enforcement. I hope to see many of you during my campaign and am always available if you have any questions or concerns,” Nabors said on Facebook announcing his candidacy.
Pace also announced his candidacy online after qualifying, telling Itawamba County voters “I look forward to meeting and greeting you all throughout the campaign.”
Tami Beane, incumbent tax assessor, is up for re-election and has picked up one opponent. Jason Baker qualified is will also run for the office.
All five Itawamba supervisors filed the opening week of qualifying and all, but District 1 Supervisor Donnie Wood and Eric Hughes of District 4 have picked up opponents. Incumbent Cecil Ike Johnson of District 2 will face Dan Moore Jr. District 3 Supervisor Terry Moore is facing a challenge from Larry Eades. In District 5, Supervisor Bill Sheffield has picked up two opponents, Leon Hayes and Stacy D. Smith.
Several other county officeholders have yet to pick up opponents. Michelle Jarrell Clouse, incumbent chancery clerk, filed for re-election. Other incumbents who filed the first week of qualifying but have yet to pick up an opponent include Sheila Summerford, coroner; Kelby Comer, prosecuting attorney; Terry Johnson, constable – east; Doug Lesley, constable – west; Harold Holcomb, justice court judge – east; and John Bishop, justice court judge – west.
Primary elections will be held Aug. 8.
