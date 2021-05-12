The Mississippi Department of Revenue’s monthly sales tax report shows overall gains for Itawamba.
For the month of March, the City of Fulton received $129,231.60 from the state of Mississippi in sales tax diversions, a jump from March 2020 which saw $125,640.06. In March of 2019 – prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – the City of Fulton received $136,726.85 in diversions.
The Town of Mantachie, however, received $21,099.62 in sales tax diversions from the state of Mississippi in March. That’s a $4,598.80 gain from March 2020, and $4,007.87 over their March 2019 pre-COVID numbers.
The Town of Tremont also posted their highest March numbers in the past three years. Tremont received $2,009.76 for March 2021, $238.91 more than 2020, and $234.68 more than 2019.
Fulton’s Hospitality Tax brought in $4,684 in diversions for March. That was a big jump from last March which only brought in $1,799 due to lock downs. In March 2019, Fulton collected $6,877 thanks to the special levy. From July 2020 to date, Fulton has pocketed $45,634 thanks to this special levy which almost exclusively affects visitors to Itawamba County.
Sales tax has a three month cycle. Sales tax diversion reports are based on the month the tax is collected at the Department of Revenue, which would be the month prior to the report’s release. This report was released in March and is based on sales tax that was collected in the month of February.