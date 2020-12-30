According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) website, as of Sunday, Dec. 27, Itawamba County had reported 2,178 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an additional 133 cases in the last five days.
Itawamba County is now reporting 50 total confirmed deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, a possible light at the end of this dark tunnel arrived in Tupelo. The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were delivered by soldiers from Mississippi National Guard to North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) from manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech.
Employees at NMMC began receiving the first round of vaccines on Dec. 15.
Common side effects that have been reported following vaccination are pain at the injection site and fever.
MSDH tracks counties with recent high numbers of COVID-19 cases, counties are ranked by incidence (cases proportional to population). As of Dec. 23, Itawamba County had the second highest seven day incidence rate in the state.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate meaning that all citizens are required to wear a mask in a public space. Social gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. MSDH also reminds everyone that social distancing when in the presence of others is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
According to MSDH home isolation is mandatory for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Household members of those who test positive are required to quarantine.