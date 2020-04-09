Itawamba County now has seven reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
The information comes from the MDH’s website, Thursday morning. MDH updates their number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, county by county, daily.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Itawamba County jumped by two from Wednesday to Thursday. The MDH reported its fifth case on Monday.
257 new cases were reported on Thursday, a big jump from the 88 new cases reported Wednesday. That brings the statewide coronavirus count to 2,260. There have been 76 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As of Thursday morning, no local deaths have been attributed to the virus.