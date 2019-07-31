Lindsay Dedeaux thrives on having a long to-do list.
The busy wife and mother of three doesn’t mind adding a personal challenge or two to that list either. This time, she’s scribbled one of her biggest objectives, ‘take a stab at winning Mrs. Mississippi pageant,’ onto her list.
Dedeaux will compete in the 2019 Mrs. Mississippi Pageant on Aug. 2, on-stage inside the Tupelo Middle School auditorium. The pageant focuses on the beauty and accomplishments of married women. Contestants start in their mid-20s, although the contest has previously welcomed competitors in their 50s and 60s.
“I’ve been in pageants since I was six months old,” she said. “I’ve always loved it, and I’m excited to represent Itawamba County.”
This isn’t Dedeaux’s first time to compete in the event. Seven years ago, she placed in the top five in the Mrs. Mississippi America pageant. The contest is an invitation-only affair. There’s no way to sign up.
Although she’s now anxiously awaiting the event, Dedeaux initially met her invitation to the pageant with reluctance.
“I had just gone through a lot, and I was hesitant to accept the invitation to compete,” she said.
After being diagnosed with Stage 0 cervical cancer, Dedeaux and her husband, Derek, decided to prioritize having a third child to join their children Westin and Layla Grace. Before long, the Dedeauxes added Drake, now 10 months old, to their family.
Following the birth of her son, Dedeaux battled postpartum depression, which coupled with the thought of facing surgery that would end her ability to bear children.
The last thing she needed in her life was more stress, and pageants are most certainly stressful.
But it didn’t take long for Dedeaux to have a change of heart.
“I decided it was something I really wanted to do for myself and a challenge that I wanted to accept,” she said. Her close call with cervical cancer gave her the incentive to be proactive when it comes to educating others about the disease. She felt like she could use personal testimony as her platform for the pageant. She’s hoping to speak with high school students in the area concerning check-ups and early detection.
She is currently organizing a charter for the National Cervical Cancer Coalition in Itawamba County.
“You just don’t expect that kind of news at 28 years old,” she said. “I hope my speaking out can help someone.”
With her mind set, Dedeaux began the rigorous task of meeting the criteria of personal presentation, social awareness and fitness demanded by the pageant’s guidelines. Preparation for the judges’ interview requires contestants to be up-to-date on current social, economic and political events. Dedeaux also works out with a personal trainer for an hour each day to properly prepare for the evening gown and fitness wear divisions.
“There is often a negative stereotype associated with pageants,” she said. “It’s not just putting on a dress and make-up. It takes hours of dedication and personal development to be competitive in these events.”
She said her husband admits he didn’t realize how much preparation and self sacrifice was necessary for her to prepare for the event.
“Derek has a whole new respect for what I’m doing,” she said. “He sees the hours and hours I’m putting into it while working and taking care of our family.”
As a part of her bio for the pageant, Dedeaux needed something that would make her memorable to the judges. She chose a story about Mauzelle Strange, her grandmother and the person she considers to be her biggest influence personally and spiritually. One sleepless childhood night while stying over at her grandmother’s house, Dedeaux decided to cook herself a late-night snack. During the process, she accidentally burned her forehead on the door of her grandmother’s toaster oven.
“When my grandmother got up and saw what I had done, she immediately sliced a potato and taped it to my forehead with scotch tape,” she said, then laughed. “She told me to leave it on and there would be no scar. I had to wear it to the family reunion that day.
“She was right,” Dedeaux said. “It didn’t leave a scar.”
Dedeaux said all she’s ever wanted was to be like her grandmother. She thinks she’d be proud of her.
“She would be ‘all in’ for the pageant if she were here now,” she said.
Despite the definite crunch when it comes to prepping for the pageant while also working a full-time job (Dedeaux is a loan officer at Taylor Jones State Farm in Fulton) and spending time with family, Dedeaux said she’s enjoying the challenge. It’s been a tough year for her; the pageant and all the work that’s gone into it has helped her remember just how strong she can be.
“I’m thankful for all the support I’ve received from my family, friends and businesses,” Dedeaux said. “I just want to represent our area to the best of my ability. If I win, I would love to bring the pageant to Itawamba County next year.”
As if her to-do list wasn’t long enough already.