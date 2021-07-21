All of Itawamba County’s municipalities saw a decline in diversions from sales tax collections from May to June.
The Town of Mantachie collected a record $25,619.69 for the month of May. That was followed up in June, with $23,374.01 collected.
The City of Fulton saw $158,225.55 in diversions for the month of June, down from $166,939.28 in May. While the Town of Tremont reported $2,378.78 in diversions in May. That number fell to $2,225.47 for the month of June.
Fulton’s Hospitality Tax brought in $7,590 for the month of June. The special levy brought in $65,814 in revenue for the city over the year.
In preparation for school reopening, Mississippi will observe its annual tax free weekend in July.
Mississippi’s tax holiday is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30 and end at midnight on Saturday, July 31.
According to guidance from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the tax exemption applies to clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100 per article.
Sales tax has a three month cycle. Sales tax diversion reports are based on the month the tax is collected at the Department of Revenue, which would be the month prior to the report’s release. This report was released in March and is based on sales tax that was collected in the month of February.