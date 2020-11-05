Itawamba County School Board members were able to cross a big item off of their to-do list today.
School board members, with help from teachers, unloaded 2,090 Chromebook today and are expecting to receive 271 iPads tomorrow according to Itawamba County School Board attorney Michele Floyd.
The Chromebooks are one part of a bigger project using funds from the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act to provide rural Itawamba County students with broadband and computer access in hopes of alleviating some of the stress of virtual learning.
In addition to the new equipment, board members have partnered with Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) to set up broadband hot spots at several rural volunteer fire department locations within the county.