Itawamba County School District will provide meals to school-age children beginning this Monday, March 23.
During an emergency meeting of the Itawamba County School Board, Tuesday, school district officials voted to provide sack lunches to schoolchildren across the county. Meals will then be distributed to churches throughout the county. The churches will in turn set up stations at their facilities or, where necessary, deliver to students who do not have means for pick up.
Superintendent Trae Wiygul told the board Food Service Director Kenny Coker and district cafeteria managers will meet at Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) daily to prepare meals. IAC has the largest cafeteria in the district.
“It’s something we feel is needed and would be helpful to families during this time,” Wiygul said.
School officials reached out to churches scattered across the county to make the meals available to as many students as possible. Designated individuals will pick up the meals and have them available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at each church location.
Questions concerning the pickup or delivery of the meals can be answered by calling the school the student attends. School offices are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Wiygul said the school district would like to continue to provide meals to local students throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools have been closed since the beginning of spring break, March 6. The local school district first extended the spring break closures an additional week, then again through March 27.
On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order requiring the state’s schools to remain closed through April 17.
Wiygul asked that parents and community members be as helpful as possible as they try to navigate the number of meals to prepare.
Participating churches include:
- Bethel Baptist Church, 445 Bethel Church Road, Fulton (Dorsey Community))
- Pine Grove Church, 2219 Dorsey-Evergreen Road, Fulton (Evergreen Community)
- Carolina Church, 3384 Carolina Road, Nettleton (Carolina Community, Old Riley’s Store)
- Salem Baptist Church, 28909 Highway 25 North, Golden (Fairview Community)
- Trinity Baptist Church, 302 South Adams Street, Fulton
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 5225 John Ranking Highway, Fulton (Ryans Well Community)
- First Baptist Church of Mantachie, 6080 Highway 363, Mantachie
- Ozark Baptist Church, 926 Ozark Baptist Church Road, Marietta
- Tremont First Baptist Church, 10050 Highway 178, Tremont
- East Fulton Baptist Church, 1200 East Main Street, Fulton
- Pine Grove Church of Christ, 216 North Johnson Road, Fulton (Tremont /Fairview area)
- Big Oak Baptist Church, 6870 Van Buren Road, Fulton
ICSD Business Administrator Jennifer Gray said additional churches would be added to the list as the information became available.