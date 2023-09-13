The Itawamba School District reached out to parents last week to let them know the district was cracking down on vaping at county schools. The calls to parents were to let them know of changes to schools’ anti-vaping policy that increased penalties for students caught with vaping devices.
“Vaping is a major issue in our schools at the current time,” said Superintendent Trae Wiygul. “We’re seeing a lot of kids bringing vaping devices into the schools.” Wiygul went on to say that vaping products are easy to access and that many of the kids are unaware of the dangers.
The current policy states that first time offense is three days in school suspension. The strengthened policy will make the first offense five days at an alternative school. A second offense would be 10 days at an alternative school and a third offense is suspension pending a disciplinary hearing. All offenses occur on a per-year basis. Because the district already has a vaping policy, the board only needed to amend those rules. The new policy applies to students caught vaping or with vaping devices.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that vaping or e-cigarettes is dangerous for children and young adults because most devices contain nicotine or other harmful substances. According to the CDC, using and e-cigarette is also called vaping.
A vaping device is defined as an electronic device that allows the user to inhale vapor produced by the electronic device. Vaping devices will be confiscated and disposed of by the school administration, the district said in a notice sent out Sept. 7.
Although vaping devices can be expensive, teachers and administrators at last week’s school board meeting said that some students report finding them on the ground and others say they’re able to pick them up at home.
Wiygul said the issue is being discussed throughout every school district. “Everybody is facing the same issues, especially here in northeast Mississippi,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.