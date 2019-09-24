The front page of this week’s Itawamba County Times features two stories about our local school district, one good and one bad.
First, the good. According to projected ratings released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education, the Itawamba County School District missed earning an A rating by just two points. Depending on whether or not you’re a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty type of person, falling a hair’s breadth short of this coveted rating could either be cause for celebration or reason for frustration.
Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul is going with the former. He says coming so close to being among the top-ranked school districts in the state will drive local educators and educatees to do that much better next year. He isn’t frustrated; he’s motivated.
“Overall, we are extremely proud of our B rating. However, we will continue our quest to become an A district,” Wiygul told The Times.
It’s a lofty goal, to be sure, one that requires commitment from administrators, teachers and students.
Which brings us to this week’s “bad” school story: Students aren’t showing up for school. 212 students were absent from school on the day Times reporter Teresa Blake spoke with Wiygul about the district’s troubles keeping kids in the classroom. Of those, 100 had already missed seven or more days of school.
The county is only 33 days into the current school year.
That’s a problem, one that’s costing the local school district valuable state funding and, more importantly, our students invaluable classroom time, which directly affects how the district performs each year.
There are plenty of reasons a student may need to miss class, and it’s not our place to sort the “good” reasons from the “bad.” What we can do is follow Wiygul’s lead and stress the importance of being in the classroom every school day possible.
After all, the first step toward earning that A is showing up to class.