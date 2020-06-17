Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department (ICSD) engaged in a nearly 12-hour long standoff with two individuals inside a house on Harden’s Chapel Road, Saturday, following a high-speed chase that started in Lee County.
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) contacted Itawamba County authorities at approximately midnight for assistance pursuing a car traveling at a high rate of speed. MHP deployed “stop-sticks,” near the truck scales at Harden’s Chapel road, disabling the tires of the vehicle.
According to Jason Dickinson, chief investigator with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects – identified as Charles Frazier and Aliyah Marie Agofto of Orlando, Florida – then abandoned the car and fled on foot. Dickinson said the suspects attempted to steal another car at a Harden’s Chapel residence, and the homeowners alerted authorities.
“We were able to set up checkpoints throughout the community to make sure they didn’t get away,” Dickinson said. “Early in the morning, we were contacted by a resident who had not stayed at her home that night. When we checked it, we discovered that’s where they were hiding out.”
Dickinson said the suspects had weapons in their abandoned vehicle, but he was uncertain if they had any with them in the house. A negotiator was dispatched to the scene but could not come to negotiable terms with the suspects.
After several hours, the SWAT Team deployed tear gas to the residence prompting the suspects to exit. Frazier and Agofto were taken into custody. The two were traveling in a vehicle reported stolen on June 5 in Arkansas.
Frazier and Agofto were both transported by MHP to Lee County Jail, where they are still in custody. They will face criminal charges in both Lee and Itawamba counties.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times both Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Fulton Fire Department were instrumental in helping his department apprehend the suspects.
“We are very appreciative of both of those departments for the use of their gas mask and other equipment,” Dickinson said. “With their help, we were able to bring it to an end peacefully.”