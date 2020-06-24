The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest for the county’s K-9 officer, Bing, thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.
The vest was sponsored by Dr. Heidi Cox of Phoenix, Arizona, and embroidered with the inscription, “Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always.”
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the donation provided a key piece of safety gear for one of the department’s officers.
“We’re very appreciative of the generous donation,” Dickinson told The Times. “We run on a tight budget, and donations like this are very beneficial to the department.”
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged officers is made in the United States, custom-fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department purchased Bing in 2013 as a part of a $14,000 private donation made through the CREATE Foundation. He is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has provided more than 3,917 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Established in 2009, the nonprofit is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each approximately 5-pound vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283.